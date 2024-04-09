Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger has warned Manchester City's Erling Haaland ahead of their highly anticipated clash. The Real Madrid defender emphasized the club's preparedness to face the formidable attacking trio of Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland as they gear up for a crucial showdown.
Reflecting on their previous encounter in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, Rudiger highlighted his role in stifling Haaland's threat during the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Despite City managing only a 1-1 draw, Real Madrid ultimately succumbed to Guardiola's side in the second leg, conceding a 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.
At the pre-match press conference, Rudiger conveyed his determination to thwart Haaland again, emphasizing the personal nature of the defensive battle against the prolific Norwegian striker. “It was a good game last year at the Bernabéu. We all did a great job keeping Haaland quiet that evening,” Rudiger remarked, underlining the collective effort to nullify City's attacking prowess.
Real Madrid's strategy encompasses more than mere containment, with Rudiger affirming their proactive approach. “We won't only sit back and watch City have possession,” he asserted, signaling their intent to engage City both defensively and offensively.
With Carlo Ancelotti's side set to face Mallorca in La Liga shortly after their European encounter, Real Madrid faces a demanding schedule. Nonetheless, Rudiger's assurance of their readiness to confront City's attacking juggernaut instills confidence in their defensive resolve.
As the footballing world eagerly anticipates this clash of titans, Real Madrid's meticulous preparation and defensive tenacity could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.