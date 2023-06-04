Real Valladolid and Getafe meet in the La Liga! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Real Valladolid-Getafe prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Blanquivioletas (11-6-20) are in a two-game unbeaten run, ending a five-game stretch of losses. If Real Valladolid gets all three points at home, they might just be able to avoid relegation.

Getafe (10-11-16) is in 14th place in the league table and has shown signs of struggle in Spain’s top flight. The Madrid-based outfit is in a three-game unbeaten run and will also need all three points for an ensured safety finish.

Here are the Real Valladolid-Getafe soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Real Valladolid-Getafe Odds

Real Valladolid: +100

Getafe: +290

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +144

Under 2.5 Goals: -178

How to Watch Real Valladolid vs. Getafe

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, Bet365

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Real Valladolid Can Beat Getafe

Valladolid have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of survival with the final game of the campaign. The Pucelanos are just one point behind Celta Vigo and Almeria, and they will surely need all the points they can get to remain in Spain's top flight.

Real Valladolid secured a goalless draw against Almeria last timeout. They had 51% ball possession, but never took advantage of their eight total shots and four corner kicks. RV also committed seven offsides, 16 fouls, and four yellow cards in the game. Monchu, Gonzalo Plata, Martin Hongla, and Kenedy were booked during the game.

The hosts have picked up just 39 points in 37 matches and sit in 18th place. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week. With five straight losses in the last 10 games, Real Valladolid has struggled lately and their position in the standings does not look as safe as it looked before this poor run. The Blanquivioletas will be challenged here as they only have 21 goals and an 8-3-7 record on their home games.

Real Valladolid will be without Kike Perez, Anuar, and Selim Amallah in this game. Sergio Leon, Joaquin Fernandez, and Jawad El Yamiq have doubtful statuses in this match. Hongla and Monchu are also serving their suspension in this match.

Gaffer Paulo Pezzolano should look no further than Cyle Larin, who has eight goals and three assists in this campaign. Gonzalo Plata leads the team with five assists and should see some starting minutes as well. Sergio Leon has a combined seven goals and assists, while Monchu has five goal involvements.

Why Getafe Can Beat Real Valladolid

Getafe is in 14th place of the Spanish football table. Their 10-11-16 record gives them 41 points. They are not yet safe from relegation as six other teams are also in danger if they do not get the maximum points in their respective last games.

Getafe will come into the encounter following a stretch of three unbeaten games. They had a 1-1 draw against Elche, followed by wins over Real Betis and Osasuna. Getafe has now tallied a 10-11-16 record, scoring 34 goals and conceding 45. They have 41 points across 37 matches.

Los Azulones have been producing fine displays at home of late. But given their poor away record, Getafe's 3-5-10 away record will be tested for one last time. Getafe has only smashed 13 goals and conceded 25 in their 18 away fixtures. They must show some improvement by putting more emphasis on defense. Getafe is making 14.1 tackles, 8.5 interceptions, and 19.0 clearances per game; they have kept 12 clean sheets through 37 matches.

Jose Bordalas, Getafe gaffer, will be playing this game with four absent players. Mauro Arambarri and Enes Unal are out while Djene and Portu are suspended after picking up enough yellow cards.

Unal's absence will be felt in this game, as he leads the team with 14 goals and three assists. Jaime Mata and Juanmi Latasa will be primed to start and take the offensive duties for the Deep Blue Ones. Mata only has one goal and one assist so far, while Latasa has one goal. Borja Mayoral and Munir El Haddadi will be looking to add to their combined 11 goals, but they will be coming off the bench this time. Damian Suarez, Omar Alderte, Gaston Alvarez, and Domingos Duarte will also look to add some creativity as defenders.

Final Real Valladolid-Getafe Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in desperate need of all three points to guarantee survival in the La Liga. Although Getafe has shown some grit lately, Real Valladolid will not be content to have a loss in their last home game.

Final Real Valladolid-Getafe Prediction & Pick: Real Valladolid (+100), Under 2.5 goals (-178)