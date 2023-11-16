Red Bull Campus Clutch Grand Final: When, Where & How to Watch

Discover the Red Bull Campus Clutch Grand Final schedule, commentators, and streaming details for the premier university VALORANT showdown.

The Red Bull Campus Clutch Grand Final, the esteemed global VALORANT tournament for university students, is set to reach its climax in Istanbul, Türkiye. The final rounds of this intense competition will take place at the iconic Volkswagen Arena, spanning from November 21 to 24. The event marks the culmination of a global journey, engaging over 20,000 students and narrowing the field to the top 35 teams. These squads, representing the finest student VALORANT talent, will compete for the prestigious title and a substantial €20,000 prize.

Where to Watch:

Thursday, November 23 & Friday, November 24

Livestream on Red Bull Twitch and Red Bull Gaming YouTube channels

Tournament Schedule:

Thursday, November 23 – Quarter-final: 12 PM – 8 PM CET

Friday, November 24 – Semi-final: 10:30 AM – 4 PM CET

Friday, November 24 – Showmatch & Grand final: 4 PM – 10 PM CET

The final two days of the tournament, Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, will be available for live viewing. Fans can tune in through the Red Bull Twitch and Red Bull Gaming YouTube channels to witness the action-packed competition. The tournament schedule is meticulously structured, with the Quarter-final set for Thursday, from 12 PM to 8 PM Central European Time (CET). The Semi-final will follow on Friday, from 10:30 AM to 4 PM CET, leading up to the Showmatch and Grand Final from 4 PM to 10 PM CET.

The event will be hosted by Iain Chambers, a fan-favorite in the gaming community, accompanied by renowned analysts Vlad and JessGOAT. Providing expert commentary throughout the competition, the casting team includes Vansili, Rivington, Katie Bedford, AshCasts, Zescht, and AEvilCat. Their insights and analyses will offer viewers a deeper understanding of the game's intricacies and the competitors' strategies.

Adding to the excitement, a special Showmatch is scheduled on the final day of the tournament. Istanbul's own FUT Esports will face off against notable VALORANT players and creators in a match featuring custom rules and unexpected twists. The participants in this match include celebrated figures like wtcN, Cigdemt, Alfajer, CombatRy, Hellian, qRaxs, CNed, Ata, Keeoh, and Tiffae. Additionally, world-renowned VALORANT streamer tarik will make a guest appearance, further elevating the event's prestige and appeal.

The Red Bull Campus Clutch Grand Final is not just a showcase of the highest level of university esports talent; it also represents a significant opportunity for young gamers to make a mark in the competitive world of VALORANT. The event promises to deliver thrilling gameplay, strategic prowess, and high-energy competition, making it a must-watch for fans of esports and VALORANT alike.

As the tournament progresses towards its final rounds, the anticipation and excitement within the global VALORANT community are palpable. This event stands as a testament to the growing significance of university-level esports, offering a platform for emerging talents to shine on an international stage. With the combination of skilled competitors, expert commentary, and a vibrant venue, the Red Bull Campus Clutch Grand Final is poised to be an unforgettable event in the esports calendar.

For fans around the world, the opportunity to watch this pinnacle of university VALORANT competition is just a click away. The live streams on Twitch and YouTube will ensure that no one misses out on the high-stakes battles and electrifying atmosphere of the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul. As teams vie for the title and the substantial prize, viewers can expect a display of exceptional skill, team coordination, and strategic gameplay.

The Red Bull Campus Clutch Grand Final offers a unique spectacle in the realm of esports. It's an event where passion, skill, and the spirit of competition converge, creating an electrifying experience for participants and viewers alike. Whether you're a die-hard VALORANT fan, an esports enthusiast, or simply curious about the world of competitive gaming, this event promises to deliver top-tier entertainment and showcase the potential of university esports on a global scale. So, mark your calendars, and get ready to witness the pinnacle of university VALORANT competition as the Red Bull Campus Clutch reaches its climax in Istanbul.