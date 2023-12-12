It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Detroit Red Wings-St. Louis Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings are struggling to win games, losing their third straight game on Monday night. They placed three players on injured reserve before Monday's game: Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher, and Klim Kostin. Larkin will need some time to recover from an unfortunate collision on Saturday night that left him unconscious. In the aftermath of the Larkin incident, David Perron cross-checked Artem Zub in the head, landing Perron a six-game suspension. The Red Wings' biggest concern over the three-game stretch is allowing 17 goals. The issue is that the three goalies on their roster started one game a piece, so it isn't just one goaltender struggling.

The Blues were starting to look like they might challenge for a playoff spot, but after losing four of their last five games, they are now back to 13-13-1. St. Louis played 11 of their last 15 games on the road, so the return home for three games this week is well-needed. The Blue are outshooting their opponents by a wide margin but have been unable to find the back of the net. One player who is feeling the heat is Jakub Vrana. Vrana had ten goals in 20 games last season after being traded by Detroit but has just two in 19 this season. The Blues held Vrana out of practice on Monday amid trade speculation.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings offense performs well enough for their team to win games. They score 3.73 goals per game, led by Alex Debrincat and Lucas Raymond. The recent signing of Patrick Kane has also added spark to the offense. They scored five or more goals in four of their last six games. The Kane signing becomes more crucial now that the Wings may be without their captain, Dylan Larkin, for an undisclosed amount of time.

The Red Wings' poor defensive play as of late may be aided by the fact that the Blues are struggling to score. The Blues have just nine goals over their last five games. If the Red Wings can battle through the adversity of their injuries and suspension, their offense should be able to outscore the Blues' offense. A positive for the Red Wings defense has been Alex Lyon, who has a .931 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average. He gives the team a chance to win most nights, but with the Wings' three-headed goalie group, it's a question mark who will be in the net on Tuesday night.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blues offense has been letting them down, but the recent play of the Red Wings defense and goaltending should give the Blues some hope. They score 2.78 goals per game and have only three goals in their last two games. The offense will often come out on top in a battle of a struggling offense vs. a struggling defense. The Blues look forward to returning home after playing 11 of their last 15 on the road.

“Hit the reset button, come home, get some wins, and start stringing together wins,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Just build our game. That's the big thing. Start building our game, get a win, start building.” The Blues seem to have a mindset that they need to get things back on track, and the Red Wings aren't in a great place right now. They placed three players on the injured reserve, and David Perron is suspended. They are also on the second night of a back-to-back with a beaten-up lineup. It's a perfect opportunity for the Blues to jump on the Wings early and take care of business at home.

Final Red Wings-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues are looking forward to getting back on home ice. They have been on the road for 11 of their last 15 games and lost four of their past five. The Blues have been generating tons of shots on goal, outshooting the opposition by a combined 36 shots over two games last weekend. The issue for the Blues has been their inability to beat the goaltender. Luckily for them, the Red Wings goalies are getting scored on left and right. James Reimer, Alex Lyon, and Ville Husso all had chances to lead the team to victory last week. They all failed and allowed a combined 17 goals in three games. If the Blues goalscoring is ever going to get back on the right track, this would be the game to do it.

Combine that with the number of players that the Red Wings have out of the lineup, and it's a perfect spot for the Blues.

Final Red Wings-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-132)