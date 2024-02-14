It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Vancouver Canucks host the Detroit Red Wings less than a week after losing in overtime in Detroit. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings Western Canadian road trip started on a sour note when they lost 8-4 to the Oilers on Tuesday night. However, it was just their second loss in five games as they attempted to make a climb up the Eastern standings. They sit fifth in the Atlantic division, with two games in hand on the Tampa Bay Lightning and just three points back. Hockey fans have been waiting for the Atlantic's top four of the Bruins, Panthers, Lightning, and Maple Leafs to get a shakeup, and the Wings may be the team to do it.

Other than a hiccup against their longtime kryptonite, the Boston Bruins, the Canucks have shown no signs of slowing down after the All-Star break. They won four of five games heading into the break and are now 3-1-1 since returning. Thatcher Demko is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Linus Ullmark last season and earn his first Vezina Trophy and Presidents Trophy. He has a 29-9-1 record with a .918 save percentage. Casey DeSmith has also proven to be a good pickup, pitching in with a 7-3-5 record.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Canucks Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +150

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -185

Over: 6.5 (-135)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports, Sportsnet Pacific

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Red Wings are inconceivably a terrible matchup for the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have been favorites in four of the last five games against the Red Wings. However, the Red Wings are on a five-game winning streak. You'd have to go back to October 22nd, 2019, to find the last time Vancouver was able to beat Detroit. The Red Wings continued the streak last Saturday when they handed the Canucks a 4-3 loss in overtime.

The Red Wings ran into Connor McDavid on Tuesday night when the league's best player tallied six assists and helped the Oilers win 8-4. It showed that the Red Wings can only go as far as their goalies will carry them. Alex Lyon had been performing well for the Wings, but a seven-goal on 29-shot performance won't go over well with the team. Lyon entered the game 3-0-1 in his last four and had allowed just eight goals over that span. If he gets the start again on Thursday, expect him to bounce back.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alex Lyon has been the Wings' main option in net, but after getting blown out by the Oilers on Tuesday, he will likely see the bench for this game. If so, the Wings will turn to Ville Husso, sporting a 9-5-2 record but a measly .892 save percentage. Husso has been able to win games on the strength of his offense, but that won't come easy against the Canucks. They allow just 2.57 goals per game, with both goalies performing well. Demko is projected to be the starter, coming off back-to-back wins where he allowed just two goals per game.

Final Red Wings-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings are at a different level against the Canucks over the past few years. They've won five consecutive matchups, including a 4-3 comeback five days before their Thursday night meeting. It's hard to comprehend how the Red Wings keep beating the Canucks as underdogs, but there's a good chance that won't continue. The Canucks are 18-4-2 at home and are looking more and more like they may win the Presidents Trophy this season. Look for Vancouver to end the Wings' five-game winning streak over them and extract payback for the overtime loss on Saturday.

Final Red Wings-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-185)