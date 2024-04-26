When news broke that Cameron Grimes was released from WWE, it drew consolary reactions from fans, pundits, and even other wrestlers from around the industry.
Widely considered a performer as appreciated for his positive attitude outside of the ring as much as his efforts in it, Grimes was viewed as one of the late era of NXT's great success stories, leading to his complete missuse on the main roster and eventual release to sting among those hoping to see his stock rise #ToTheMoon under Paul “Triple H” Levesque's pencil.
One such performer who had plenty of kind things to say to Grimes after learning of his release was Logan Paul, as the man once and currently known as Trevor Lee explained on Busted Open Radio.
“Really the best part of everyone that has reached out to me is, I got more of, ‘You're a great person,' than people saying I was a good wrestler. Over the last year and a half, just being able to talk to everybody and hang out with everybody, that's all I wanted to do, is be a good person. That really helped. This is going to sound weird because of the level of star he is. Logan Paul reached out to me,” Cameron Grimes revealed via Fightful.
“I thought that was pretty cool. He's a megastar, really, even beyond wrestling. He reached out and said stuff to me. That helped me feel good. Over the past year, Shane Helms has always been very pivotal in my career. He did so much for me. He's the guy behind Logan Paul. No one knows that because he doesn't want to say it. He's the guy behind Logan Paul. Every time Logan is going to have a match, he's the one helping him. In the past couple of matches, I was Shane's helper to Logan. I got to be around them and help that. That was something really cool. This WrestleMania, I got to kind of be a part of that triple threat match and help put some pieces together for that. That was incredible for me. Literally, two weeks ago, I was at the biggest WrestleMania of all time and sitting in Gorilla for a match that I kind of put pieces to.”
Wow, while Grimes clearly would have preferred to actually be in the ring with Paul at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” as he probably wouldn't have been fired if that was the case, in the end, it's cool to learn that Paul appreciated what he brought to the table during their in-ring sparing session and was willing to check in on his pal after losing his dream job.
Cameron Grimes reveals how his release came about.
Elsewhere in his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cameron Grimes discussed how his release from WWE came about, noting that after he was drafted onto SmackDown and had a fun little program with Baron Corbin, he increasingly started to see the writing on the wall as his career went on.
“That's really what I've been trying to wrap my head around. I got called up in August 2023, they wrote me off NXT to go up to the main roster. I wasn't drafted onto the main roster until 2024 when they did the draft. There was probably a good six to eight months when I was traveling to the main roster, waiting to make that transition. That's when there was a different person in charge. They kind of told me, ‘We're waiting to get you started.' When the draft came around last year, that was their point of ‘here is a good way to lead you in now because we didn't have a story for you the past couple of months,'” Cameron Grimes told Busted Open Radio via Fightful.
I got drafted up, we had the match with Baron Corbin. In that moment with Corbin, he literally told me, ‘Nothing in NXT matters now.' That was a quote that will always stick in my head. ‘Nothing in NXT matters now. Up here, everything is new.' Two weeks later, NXT mattered. You saw guys being brought from NXT to our show. I was always told that they didn't have an idea for me at the moment. I pitched a bunch of ideas and a bunch of character ideas. I had a feeling the money thing just wasn't going to work there. They tried it with Corbin before I got there, with the JBL thing. I feel that was because of the success I had with the Cameron Grimes character in NXT, that's why they went with that storyline. To go back to Corbin, the first time I met him, he was like, ‘Hey, I'm the guy that stole your gimmick.' Those are my two big quotes from Baron Corbin. Still a great guy, just things that stick in my head.”
“Over the past few months, I had been going to writers and saying, ‘I just want to work.' I would hear that I would maybe sound bitter. I don't understand that process or how I came off being bitter. I guess every week, when I ask to work, I guess it starts annoying people. I could see that. It was strange to me. The last time I was at TV, I had a pretty high executive tell me, I was worried. Starting the stock market gimmick made me see business in a different light. Following these companies and playing with stocks, I would see things in a different light. I knew that I hadn't worked in over a year, and I was making a decent salary. I knew that if someone was to look at the books, I was going to be the first person cut, if you're looking at it strictly money-wise. If you're looking at ‘This is a talent that can do something for us,' they're going to keep me. I was told by a high executive on Friday that I would always have a job here. I would never have to worry about losing my job, after expressing my concerns. Five days later, they called and told me I did lose my job.”
Gosh, talk about a twisting road of disappointment, mismanagement, and overall missed opportunities for an incredibly charismatic babyface grappler who many assumed could one day be a legit mid-card babyface on the main roster. Fortunately, Grimes' stock has never been higher outside of WWE, so who knows, maybe he'll soon be back on top in another promotion and get to capitalize on that hype in a way that makes Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the company wish they handled things differently.