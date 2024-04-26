The Los Angeles Chargers have a lot of work to do in the 2024 NFL Draft. They began the weekend on a strong note by selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick. The trenches were an issue last season for the Chargers' offense. They ranked 18th in pass block win rate and 24th in run block win rate according to ESPN.com.
It's a great start for Los Angeles, but they have to keep it going on Day 2. Luckily for them, there are plenty of great players available that could all fill positions of need for Los Angeles. Some of those players include Roman Wilson, Junior Colson, and Blake Corum.
Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver, Michigan
The Chargers went against the grain with their first pick by going with an offensive lineman. Many projected them to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers depending on which was available. They could've gone with Nabers, but opted to roll with Alt anyway. They could not go wrong bolstering their offensive line and protecting Justin Herbert with arguably the best tackle prospect in the draft.
But, the Chargers still need a wide receiver. They traded Keenan Allen in the offseason to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick and waived Mike Williams. They did use a first-round pick on Quentin Johnston last year, but that has not panned out yet by any means after a completely dreadful rookie season. After him, all that's left on the Chargers depth chart at the position are Joshua Palmer, Derius Davis, and Simi Fehoko.
Enter Roman Wilson. Wilson was fantastic during his career at Ann Arbor, especially this past season. His numbers won't jump off the page, but he is a great route runner and has the speed to take the top off of defenses. He showcased that skill at the Senior Bowl.
I loved what I saw from Roman Wilson at the Senior Bowl. The two things a WR needs to do is get open and catch the football. He does both.
Played 2/3 of his snaps in the slot last year but can do both. RZ threat w 12 TDs. #NFLDraft2024
🎥: @JimNagy_SB pic.twitter.com/a2YsAy8nqv
— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) February 23, 2024
His familiarity with Jim Harbuagh's offense should help him here. Harbaugh, who coached Wilson at Michigan, was named the head coach of the Chargers earlier in the offseason. Wilson knows the coaching staff and his offense and would fill a need for Los Angeles. Seems like a no-brainer.
Junior Colson, Linebacker, Michigan
Another player who fits that bill is Junior Colson. Colson also played under Harbaugh at Michigan and had a great career manning the middle of their defense. He led the team in tackles each of the past two seasons with 95 last year and 101 the year prior. Not only is he a sure tackler, but he is also great in coverage.
One guy I would LOVE to see the Eagles draft on Day 2: LB Junior Colson
🦅Excellent tackler: only missed 6.2% of his tackle attempts over his career
🦅Upside in coverage: 5th highest graded LB in slot coverage since 2021 per PFF#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #NFLDraft2024 pic.twitter.com/8mRkBWXQJG
— MRCROCKPOT (@mrcrockpot) April 24, 2024
Colson is a very good player and he'd also fill a big need. The Chargers' linebacker core is barren at the moment. The team signed Denzel Perryman in the offseason after Kenneth Murray and Eric Kendricks left in free agency. Perryman is a fine stopgap, but not a solution for the future at that position. Colson is and is familiar with the coaching staff. He'd be a great pick.
Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan
The Michigan theme continues. Once again, Corum knows Harbaugh and his staff well. But, the Chargers also could use him. Their leading rusher, Austin Ekeler, left in free agency for the Washington Commanders. The Chargers did sign Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins in free agency, but neither of them were to deals more than two years in length.
Blake Corum was a monster in Harbaugh's offense. He ran for 2,708 yards and 45 touchdowns the previous two seasons. Corum was a true workhorse for the Wolverines and helped lead them to the College Football Playoff each of the last two years. He can do the same thing with the Chargers. Los Angeles would be wise to go after him in the third round.