The Cincinnati Reds enter the friendly confines to take on the Chicago Cubs for game two of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds took game one of this series 6-5. They jumped out to an early lead, and despite the Cubs best efforts to comeback, the Reds we able to secure the win. The Reds production came from the bottom of their order in game one. Joey Votto, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Will Benson, and Luke Maile were a combined 7-16 with three runs scored and five RBI. Andrew Abbott had one of his worst outings of the season as he allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched. The bullpen was outstanding in the win, though. Alexis Diaz earned his MLB best 32nd save of the season after a scoreless ninth.

Marcus Stroman continued his poor stretch of starts as he allowed six runs on six hits through three innings of work. The Cubs' bullpen threw six innings of scoreless relief, though. At the plate, Nico Hoerner and Yan Gomes combined to have five hits in the loss. Dansby Swanson had one hit and it was his 13th home run of the season. Six of the Cubs' eight hits went for extra bases in the loss.

Ben Lively will start for the Reds while Justin Steele is the starting pitcher for Chicago.

Here are the Reds-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cubs Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-146)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have already faced Steele this season. That game might have been Steele's worst start of the season. In that game, the Reds had 10 hits, five runs, and Steele only lasted 3 2/3 innings. If the Reds can have that same type of game, they will easily be able to cover the spread. Cincinnati is playing well, and they have shown no signs of slowing down. Having that same type of game is definitely possible.

Lively is having a pretty good season. He has allowed opponents to hit just .245 off him while supporting a 3.76 ERA. His numbers are actually better on the road, though. Not by much, but his ERA, home runs allowed, and command has been much better on the road. If Lively can put up a good game against a surging Cubs offense, the Reds will cover.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

In 17 games since the All-Star break, the Cubs have been hitting the ball very well. They are batting .291 with 24 home runs. In fact, they have 60 extra base hits in those 17 games. The Cubs OPS in that time frame is over .800. Chicago did have six extra base hits in the first game of this series, so they did hit the ball well. If the Cubs can do that again, they will cover the spread.

Despite his bad start against the Reds earlier this season, Steele has been the best pitcher for the Cubs. In six of his last seven starts, Steele has allowed three runs or less. The Cubs won all six of those games. Steele will need to be at his best in this game, just as he has been in the past seven starts. As mentioned, the Cubs have been hitting the ball better, so if he can have that same type of start, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick

I am a huge fan of Justin Steele. He has been the Cubs best pitcher this season, and he has made some huge strides since his bad start against the Reds. I expect the Cubs to jump on the back of Steele and cover this spread.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+122), Under 8.5 (-102)