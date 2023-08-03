The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs. Our MLB odds series has our Reds Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Cubs.

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs are now in the middle of two real battles: for the National League Central lead and for an N.L. wild card berth in the first week of August.

Cincinnati is neck and neck with the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, in a race where neither team can pull away or gain real separation. The National League Central isn't as bad as the American League Central, but it is the second-worst division in baseball if measured by the quality of the division leader. Because neither the Reds nor the Brewers have been able to steadily climb this season, the Cubs have made their way into the division race. Chicago is three games behind the Reds and 2.5 games behind the Brewers in the N.L. Central. The Cubbies are 2.5 games out of the third wild card spot because the Brewers are that third-place team as of the time of publication. The Brewers own the third wild card spot because the Miami Marlins lost on Thursday afternoon to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs are surging, and it makes this final game of the four-game midweek series that much more fascinating and important for both teams.

Here are the Reds-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cubs Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-138)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 10.5 (-102)

Under: 10.5 (-120)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / Marquee Sports (Cubs) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds aren't a great team, but they are a very talented team. Going up against Jameson Taillon, the Cubs' starting pitcher in this contest, Cincinnati should be able to score several runs. Obviously, the Reds' pitching is their current problem, but one would think that a team which just gave up 36 runs in its last two games will course-correct to some degree and give up a more modest total of five runs. If the Reds give up five, they should be able to score at least six. Yet, if they give up five, they can cover the 1.5-run line by merely scoring four runs. This is an important game for the Reds. They have just played two terrible baseball games in a row. The odds of them playing three straight clunkers are low.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs scored 20 runs on Tuesday and 16 on Wednesday in romps over the Reds. If they can merely score half of what they tallied on Wednesday, they will wind up posting eight runs in this game. That should be more than enough to cover the spread. The Reds send Luke Weaver to the mound. He is hardly a stopper-level pitcher, the kind of guy who will take the ball and shut down the opposition. The Cubs are white-hot at the plate right now. In the Tuesday and Wednesday victories over Cincinnati, they hit a combined 11 homers. They had not hit 11 total homers in back-to-back games in over a decade. Everyone is swinging the stick confidently. That matters.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are really hot, but the Reds have been atrocious the past two games. Cincinnati is bound to play better and give up far fewer runs. Take Cincinnati.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5