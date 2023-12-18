The Houston Rockets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Houston Rockets continue their road trip as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets just had their winning streak snapped on Sunday after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. At 13-10, the Rockets are exceeding expectations for the most part. Alperen Sengun is having an All-Star season while Fred VanVleet has been a welcome addition to the backcourt. Houston is on the second day of a back-to-back, so that is something to keep in mind in this game.

The Cavaliers are 14-12, and they were able snap a three-game losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Hawks. Their win against Atlanta does come short-handed, though. The Cavaliers are without Evan Mobley as he underwent knee surgery a few days ago. Darius Garland fractured his jaw, and he will miss multiple weeks. They are second and third on the team in scoring, so the Cavaliers will need to find ways to make up for it in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Cavaliers Odds

Houston Rockets: +4 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4 (-112)

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston is the second-best defense in the NBA. They also allow the second-lowest field goal percentage and the lowest three-point percentage. Cleveland, as mentioned, does not have Mobley and Garland. Missing those two scorers is going to make it that much easier on the Rockets. It would not be shocking to see the Rockets hold the Cavaliers to 110 points or less. If Houston can continue to stay hot on defense, they will cover the spread.

Speaking of defense, the Rockets have given up 110 points or less 16 times. In those games, the Rockets are 12-4. The Rockets are going to have a good matchup in this game, so expect them to play well defensively. If the Rockets do that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Without Mobley and Garland, the Cavaliers are going to need some role players to really step up. In the win against the Hawks (their first game without the duo), the Cavaliers got production from Jarrett Allen. He went off for 25 points and 14 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell had 22 points and 13 rebounds. This is the type of game these two players are going to have to have in order to beat the Rockets. If they can have another good outing, the Cavaliers should cover the spread.

Cleveland scoring against the Hawks is not a surprise. Atlanta is a terrible defensive team. The Rockets are better, so the Cavaliers will need to also be good on the defensive end of the court. Luckily, Cleveland is eighth in opponent points per game, opponent field goal percentage, and 12th in opponent three-point percentage. If Cleveland can shut down the Rockets, they should cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are the underdogs in this game. I do not like that. I would honestly take their moneyline. However, I will stick with their spread, and take the Rockets to lose by four points or less.

Final Rockets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Rockets +4 (-108), Under 215 (-110)