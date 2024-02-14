The Houston Rockets visit the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Houston Rockets are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets are 24-29 this season, and they just ended a losing streak with a win over the New York Knicks. Houston has played the Grizzlies three times this season, and they are 3-0 against them. Jalen Green is the leading scorer with 18.7 points per game against the Grizzlies. Jabari Smith Jr is averaging a double-double against the Grizzlies while Fred VanVleet is dishing out 7.0 assists, as well. VanVleet will remain out for Wednesday's game, but Cam Whitmore could return from injury.

The Grizzlies are 18-36 this season, and they are on a nine-game losing streak. Against the Rockets this season, Jaren Jackson Jr is averaging 29.7 points per game. Desmond Bane is second on the team with 25.7 points, but nobody else has scored over 10.0 points per game against the Rockets. The Grizzlies are without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart. They could also be without Derrick Rose, Scottie Pippen Jr, and Zaire Williams in the game Wednesday night, as well.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Grizzlies Odds

Houston Rockets: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -144

Memphis Grizzlies: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Southeast

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets play good defense, and that has shown in their games against the Grizzlies this season. Memphis has averaged just 97.0 points per game against the Rockets this season. When the Rockets allow less than 110 points this season, they are 19-7. The Grizzlies have struggled to get to 100 points against Houston in the three games played, so the Rockets should not have a problem in this game. If the Rockets can keep playing good defense, they cover this spread.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies have allowed 114.6 points per game during their nine-game losing streak. That is actually not a lot of points, and it has kept them in some of the games. On the season, when the Grizzlies allow less than 115 points, they are 15-12. The Grizzlies should be able to hold the Rockets to under that point total in this game. If the Grizzlies can keep allowing less than 115 points, they will cover this spread.

The Rockets are a much worse road team this season. They are 5-20 in road games this season, and they have played very bad when not in Houston. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are not the best team at home, but they need to take advantage of Houston's struggles. If the Grizzlies can do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies do not play well at home this season. The Rockets do not play well on the road. It is going to be a close game because of this. The Grizzlies should be able to keep the Rockets to a lower score, but they are going to struggle to score themselves. For that reason, I am going to take the under in this game. As for a winner, I like the Rockets to win this game.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Rockets ML (-144), Under 219 (-110)