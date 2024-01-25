The Houston Rockets visit the Charlotte Hornets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Houston Rockets are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets are 20-23 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. They have already played the Hornets once this season, and they beat them by nine points. All five of the Rockets' starters finished with at least 17 points in the win. Jalen Green led the team with 23 points while Fred VanVleet had 22 points and 11 assists. As a team, the Rockets shot 52.4 percent from the field and 56.8 percent from three. Jabari Smith Jr did not play on Wednesday, so his status for Friday is questionable. Tari Eason was also out for Wednesday's game.

The Hornets are coming off a loss against the Detroit Pistons, and they are 10-32 on the season. In the loss against the Rockets earlier this season, P.J Washington led the team with 23 points. Gordon Hayward had 17 while LaMelo Ball had 19. Charlotte finished the game with 30 bench points. As a team, the Hornets shot 50.0 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from three. The Hornets do not have anybody on their injury report at the moment, but Kyle Lowry is unlikely to play until after the trade deadline.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Hornets Odds

Houston Rockets: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Charlotte Hornets: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Southeast

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is not playing good basketball. They have played some good teams in their last five games, but they could have used a win or two. Their one win was a one-point victory over the Utah Jazz. However, this is going to be one of their easier games. The Hornets are not playing well this season, and they are coming off a loss against the worst team in the NBA. If the Rockets can play well in this game in general, they will win this game.

The Rockets should be able to put up some points in this game. The Hornets allow the seventh-most points per game this season. Teams have the third-best shooting percentage against the Hornets this season, as well. With that, teams also have the highest three-point percentage against Charlotte this year. If the Rockets can knock down their shots, especially Alperen Sengun, they will win this game.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Rockets are not playing good basketball right now. They have lost four of their last five and seven of their last 10. In their last 10 games, the Rockets are really struggling on the defensive end of the court. Houston is allowing over 120 points per game in their last 10 games. When the Rockets allow that on the season as a whole, they have a record of 1-16. Allowing this many points is a huge reason for their struggles. If the Hornets can score on the struggling Rockets, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are the better team on paper. However, right now, they are not playing as they should. With that said, I am going to take the Hornets to cover the spread at home, even with their season-long struggles.

Final Rockets-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +5.5 (-110)