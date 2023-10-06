For youngsters in the NBA, it's difficult to balance one's focus on self-improvement as well as how to contribute to winning. But for third-year Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, he wants his team to start getting on the right track, especially after head coach Ime Udoka hammered home the fact that the team has been terrible for the past three seasons.

Green, speaking with Jackson Gatlin of Locked On Rockets after their Thursday night training camp session, revealed what a successful third-year jump looks like for him. Spoiler alert: it's not about scoring 30 points per game or making an All-Star team. It's all about team success for the 21-year old guard.

“Winning. Winning is very important in the NBA and I haven't done any of that. It's time to make a change,” Green said.

Jalen Green, for his first two seasons in the NBA, has struggled with efficiency, his shot selection leaving a lot to be desired. Even then, his scoring feel, especially for his age, is hard to teach. Not too many 20-year olds average 22.1 points per game in the NBA, so that alone shouldn't sully his perception among fans.

Even then, this is refreshing to hear from the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, as it only bodes well for his status as a long-term keeper for the Rockets as they try to return to winning ways. Green is arguably the player the team looks at as the face of the franchise, so he'll have to round out his game beyond his explosive scoring so he could contribute more effectively to winning basketball.

For starters, Jalen Green must learn a better balancing act between scoring and playmaking. Oftentimes, Green settles for difficult shots or makes passes a beat too late, making matters difficult for the Rockets' 27th ranked offense last season. Moreover, Green will need to be a more focused defender, especially when fighting over screens and navigating his man off the ball.

But now, Green won't have to do it on his own anyway. With Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, among others, there to help him out, it'll be interesting to see if Green can achieve the third-year jump he's raring to have in Houston.