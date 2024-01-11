The Houston Rockets visit the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Houston Rockets continue their road trip as they take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets are 18-18 this season, and they are coming off an overtime loss in Chicago. The Rockets were leading with less than two minutes to go before blowing the lead in that game. Regardless, Houston is still having a pretty good season. They have also beaten the Pistons already this season by 23. In that game, Alperen Sengun had 26 points and nine assists. Tari Eason had 17 off the bench while Jalen Green put up 22 of his own. Houston shot 56 percent from the floor in the win. Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks will not be active for the game, though.

The Pistons are on a six-game losing streak and do not have their star point guard, Cade Cunningham. They just lost to the San Antonio Spurs at home. In their loss against the Rockets earlier this season, the Pistons were led by Jaden Ivey and his 19 points. Alec Burks had 21 off the bench while Jalen Duren recorded a double-double. Cunningham only had six points in the loss. Isaiah Stewart did not play Wednesday night but could suit up for the game Friday.

Houston Rockets: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Detroit Pistons: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston should have a very easy time scoring in this game. The Pistons, during their losing streak, have given up 132.5 points per game. The NBA is a scoring league now, but giving up that many points per game is awful. Houston, even without Brooks and Eason, should put up over 120 with ease. Houston does still have Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, and Fred VanVleet. The Rockets should score with ease in this game.

As mentioned, the Rockets should put up 120+ points in this game. It would not be shocking to see the Rockets score 125+. Houston does not do it often, but they are capable. If they do that, the Rockets' defense will give their offense enough cushion to cover the spread.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit needs to keep up with the Rockets offensively. This spread is large, and without Cunningham, the Pistons need other players to step in a big way. Without Cunningham this season, Ivey is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. Jalen Duren is averaging 18.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game without the star guard. These two players are going to have to step up and lead the Pistons in this game. If they can do that, Detroit will be able to cover the spread.

I refuse to bet on the Pistons. I can not, and will not do it. Detroit is the worst team in the NBA, and they do not have Cade Cunningham. The Rockets are the better team, and they should handle business. I am going to take the Rockets to cover this spread and crush Detroit.

Final Rockets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Rockets -8.5 (-110)