We're back for our final prediction and pick of Sunday's NBA action as we head out West for a meeting between two teams catching heat at the moment. The Houston Rockets (6-4) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) as both teams try to mount their own winning streak. Check out our NBA odds series for our Rockets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets stumbled out of the gates with three consecutive losses to start their season, but they bounced back in a big way and responded with a six-game winning streak. Their streak was broken in their last game as they couldn't stop James Harden and the Clippers, but they were able to keep the game close and contend to the final basket.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently second in the Pacific division and they've gone 4-1 in their last five games. This streak comes after three consecutive losses, but LeBron James has done a great job of elevating his team's play and keeping them as favorites for the In-Season Tournament. Look for them to have another solid game as the home favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Lakers Odds

Houston Rockets: +5.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

When the Rockets lost their first three games of the season, fans were already scared to see what the rest of the season's schedule would look like. Instead, the Rockets reeled off six-straight wins and have seen a number of role players step up with great performances. Jalen Green continues to evolve as a scorer and he's doing better about raising his efficiency from the field. Alperen Segun has also been a pleasant surprise for them and he had a few clutch buckets down the stretch in their last win. Fred Van Vleet continues to post 20+ point games and it looks as though they've found their scoring options on the offensive end.

The Rockets have been very good about taking care of the ball this season and they've typically been consistent from the free throw line. However, their three-point shooting has taken a dip recently and they'd like to see their percentage come back up. They have a great chance to push a fast pace against the Lakers team and catch them off-guard early. If they can stun the Laker's defense and stay in constant motion on offense, they could have a chance to win this game outright.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers have seen their dips this season, but LeBron James continues to defy Father Time and push the clock back with his vintage performance. He notched 35 points in their last game and continues to flirt with a triple-double each time he steps onto the court. He's be ‘questionable' ahead of this contest and if he's unable to suit up, the Lakers would have to find another catalyst to facilitate the offense for them. Anthony Davis is also banged up ahead of this game and his participation will be crucial for the Lakers. He's got a great matchup down low against the inexperienced Rockets, so he certainly gives them the edge if he can play tonight.

To slow down the Rockets offense, the Lakers will have to slow the pace of the game and avoid too many transition opportunities. The Rockets play their best in transition and have the legs to outrun the Lakers through four quarters. The Lakers will have to focus on defense and closing up the paint. They're one of the NBA's more consistent teams when it comes to defensive efficiency, so their fundamental play could pose some issues for the streaky scoring of the Rockets.

Final Rockets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This game will ultimately come down to whether LeBron James and Anthony Davis can suit up for the Lakers. Austin Reaves has also been quiet this season and this seems like a perfect game for him to break out and have a good scoring performance. If davis and James sit this one out, our prediction would shift towards the Rockets winning this game.

I expect both teams to come out hot and push a frantic pace in the fast break. The total is set relatively low and both offenses have had success finding their shots in the last few games. For our prediction, let's take this total to go over as we should see a fun game.

Final Rockets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: OVER 220 (-110)