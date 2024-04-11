The Colorado Rockies are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Rockies are 3-10 to begin this season, and they have dropped series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (x2), Tampa Bay Rays, and they were swept by the Chicago Cubs. Colorado is batting .245 as a team, which is actually not terrible. Ryan McMahon is off to a hot start as he is batting .383 with two home runs and nine RBI. Ezequiel Tovar, Charlie Blackmon, and Elias Diaz are all batting over .300 on the season, as well. On the mound, the Rockies have a 6.57 ERA, and 1.78 WHIP. They are walking almost five batters per game, as well.
The Blue Jays are 6-7, so they are not playing the way they would like to. They are coming off a series win against the Seattle Mariners, though. Justin Turner and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are both batting over .300 to begin the season. As a team, the Blue Jays are batting just .212, though. On the mound, Toronto has a 4.90ERA , and 1.45 WHIP as a team. Jose Berrios has been lights out to begin the season, though.
Ryan Feltner will get the start against Kevin Gausman in this game.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rockies-Blue Jays Odds
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +184
Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: -220
Over: 8 (-110)
Under: 8 (-110)
How to Watch Rockies vs. Blue Jays
Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT
TV: Altitude Sports, Sportsnet Canada
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockies have their best starter on the mound for the series opener. Feltner is coming off a 10-strikeout game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays are struggling right now, so Feltner should be able to have some success. Through his first two starts, Feltner has a whiff rate of almost 35 percent. He also has a very high ground ball rate. I would not expect the Blue Jays to hit for a lot of power in this game, which will hurt them. If Feltner can carry his good momentum into this game, the Rockier will win.
Gausman has been struggling, so the Rockies can jump on a tough pitcher. Gausman's fastball velo is down, his chase, whiff, and strikeout rates are all way down, as well. He is not getting the same reactions from hitters than he did last year. If that continues in this game, the Rockies are going to have a field day.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Toronto needs to hit the ball better. They are batting just .212 as a team, and that is not who they are. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, and George Springer will all pick it up eventually, but Toronto needs it to happen in this game. The Rockies as a pitching staff do give up some hits and runs, so this could be the series we see it turn around. If they can chase Feltner early, the Blue Jays are going to win this game at home.
Final Rockies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
This is tough. The Rockies are 3-10, but Gausman has not been the same pitcher, and their bats are very cold. Because of that, I am going to take the Rockies to cover this spread.
Final Rockies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-120)