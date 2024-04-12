A perhaps overdue roguelite Prince of Persia game, Rogue Prince of Persia, has been officially announced as part of the recent Triple-i Initiative livestream.
First, let's talk about when the game comes out. Rogue Prince of Persia comes out on May 14, 2024. The game will be available in Early Access on PC via Steam. As mentioned above, Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelite game, a departure from the purely action-adventure platforming of previous games in the series.
Rogue Prince of Persia is set in a fictional version of Ctesiphon, the capital of the Persian Empire. The malevolent Hun chief, Nogai, is invading the city with his army of possessed soldiers, threatening to take over. Players play as the Prince and must fight back against the invading Hun force. This is where the roguelite elements come in.
The Prince was gifted with a mystical bola that resurrects him every time he dies. Using this bola allows the Prince to hone their acrobatic and combat skills, something that the player will also be doing in-game. By resurrecting after death, the player will be able to explore different biomes, master various weapons, upgrade their gear, and rally their allies to stop the Hun invasion.
Of course, this doesn't mean that the game won't have the parkour that its predecessors were known for. In their runs, players will utilize various moves, such as the iconic wall run, to explore various locations, such as the aqueduct, the wild gardens, and even the grand academy. Mastering the game's parkour is important, as it will save the player from traps, as well as the magic that the Huns use.
Other than the gameplay, fans of the game can also look forward to the game's music, signed by Persian-American electronic music producer and performance artist ASADI. His modern and epic vision of Persian folklore, culminating in a fusion of traditional and modern sonorities is sure to wow players as they make their way through the game.
Why Prince Of Persia Makes A Great Roguelite Game
Most, if not all roguelite games, always consist of a few things: stages littered with enemies, environmental dangers that can easily kill the player, and learning with each death. Prince of Persia already does this in most, if not all, of their games, constantly teaching the players the things that they should or shouldn't do.
For example, in Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, the game allows the player to rewind time if ever they die or make a mistake. This allows the player to learn from their mistakes, and avoid them in the future. The same goes for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which allows players to revert to a checkpoint and keep their upgrades whenever they die.
Although these may sound like features other non-rogue-lite games have, combining them with Prince of Persia's usual gameplay loop is just a hop, skip, and jump away from being a roguelite game. That's why it baffles me that it took them this long to come up with a Prince of Persia roguelite. Thankfully, Evil Empire, the developers behind Dead Cells, are in charge of making this game, so players can be sure that this game will be good.
That's all the information we have so far about The Rogue Prince of Persia.