On Sunday, we have a full slate of baseball on July 9th and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 16-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Sunday, July 9th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Ronald Acuna 2+ Total Bases

Wander Franco 2+ Total Bases

Rafael Devers 2+ Total Bases

Brent Rooker 2+ Total Bases

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +1656 or +320 for (OAK-BOS) & +316 (ATL-TB)

Ronald Acuna 2+ Total Bases

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the front-runner for MVP this season and has been magnificent all season long. In his recent games, has 26 total bases in just the last few games. Acuna Jr. has been smashing right-handed pitching all season long to the tune of a .338 batting average with 16 home runs and 38 RBIs. He has recorded 2+ total bases in nine out of his last 10 games and we can fully expect him to get 2+ total bases with rather ease in this matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wander Franco 2+ Total Bases

Wander Franco has been hitting well recently, with 14 hits and 3 home runs in his last 15 games. For the season, Franco is hitting .282 with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, 36 XBH, and an OBP of .342. He has been one of the more consistent bats for the first-place Tampa Bay Rays during the first half of the season. Seeing as he has been smashing right-handed pitching to the tune of a .276 batting average with 9 home runs and 33 RBIs he should have plenty of opportunities to get 2+ total bases in today's game against the Braves.

Rafael Devers 2+ Total Bases

Rafael Devers is having a good first half of the season with a .254 batting average, 20 home runs, 70 RBIs, 40 XBH, and .326 OBP. He gets a great matchup against JP Sears who's been downright dreadful this season for the Oakland Athletics. Devers has also been smashing left-handed pitching so far this season to the tune of .267 batting average with 7 home runs and 21 RBIs. Devers has gone over this total in six out of his last 10 games and should certainly go over this with a plus matchup against the Oakland Athletics.

Brent Rooker 2+ Total Bases

Brent Rooker has been hitting well recently, with 6 hits and 2 home runs in his last five games. In the first half of the season, Rooker is hitting .237 with 15 home runs, 43 RBIs, 28 XBH, and .330 OBP. While he may not have the best batting average he has been hitting well off left-handed pitching which is what he will be facing against Chris Murphy in the early going of this matchup. Rooker is hitting .247 with 6 home runs and 15 RBIs against left-handed pitching. What he also has going for him is that he has an exceptional walk rate of 10.8% which will help him mightily in going over this total this afternoon.