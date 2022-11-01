Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal

The Baltimore Ravens completed a monster trade to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Chicago and Smith were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason, and this trade gives them draft capital in return.

On the other hand, Baltimore bolsters their defense by acquiring the star linebacker. Smith gives them a top-tier linebacker to complement their elite secondary. He leads the NFL with 83 total tackles, all while also contributing two interceptions and two and a half sacks. Smith is expected to make a big difference for Baltimore’s defense.

With that said, here are trade grades for the Roquan Smith Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal.

Chicago Bears: A-

While Chicago is moving on from a great player, it includes some positives for them. The Bears acquire a second and fifth-round pick, which will allow them to load up in the draft this offseason. Chicago will also have over $100 million in cap space.

This makes this offseason crucial for the future of the team, as they have a tremendous opportunity to upgrade their roster. The offseason will allow them to build around young quarterback Justin Fields, who has not had many weapons or good protection in his first two seasons.

Fields has shown flashes of greatness, and putting the right talents around him could lead to a bright future for Chicago. This season, Fields has thrown for 1,199 yards, along with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. His completion percentage is low at 58.5 percent, but it could improve with better weapons around him. What makes Fields a dynamic player is his ability to run the football. He has rushed for 424 yards on 76 carries for three touchdowns.

While trading Smith away weakens their defense, the Bears could build up an elite roster in the offseason.

Baltimore Ravens: A

The Baltimore Ravens are going all-in to be a contender in the AFC once again. Baltimore missed the postseason last season but has gotten off to a 5-3 start this 2022, which has them in atop the AFC North.

The defense’s strength has been their secondary, with star cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Roquan Smith will pair up with Patrick Queen as the inside linebackers, and they should be a phenomenal duo. Queen was a first-round selection by the Ravens back in 2020, and bringing in a talented player like Smith could help him take a big jump.

Baltimore is led by superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has performed at a high level this campaign. While this trade for Smith upgrades their roster, Jackson and the offense still lack wide receiver depth. The thin receiving core also took a significant blow, with their top wideout Rashod Bateman suffering a foot injury that will keep him out for a few weeks. Jackson’s top weapon Mark Andrews also sustained an injury, but it is minor and shouldn’t keep him out too long.

Making a move for a receiver could help them get over the hump in the playoffs and be on the same level as teams like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The trade for Smith shows that the Ravens are being aggressive to make a playoff run. Their defense can go toe-to-toe with any offense in football, but their lack of weapons offensively could limit how far they go in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if they acquire a wide receiver before the deadline.