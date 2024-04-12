The Houston Roughnecks look for their first win of the year, as they face the Michigan Panthers. It is time to continue our UFL odds series with a Roughnecks-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Roughnecks come in at 0-2 but have not been blown out in either game. In the first game of the year, they lost to the Memphis Showboats, but it was just a six-point loss. The next week they hit the road but would lose to the DC Defenders. Once again, it was close, but they would fall by five points. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 1-1 this year. They won their first game of the year in tight fashion, beating the St. Louis Battlehawks by two. They would lose the next week though, falling to the Stallions by seven.
Here are the UFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
UFL Odds: Roughnecks-Panthers Odds
Houston Roughnecks: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +120
Michigan Panthers: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -140
Over: 37.5 (-115)
Under: 37.5 (-105)
How to Watch Roughnecks vs. Panthers
Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Roughnecks Will Cover/Win
The Roughnecks are the worst in the UFL in yards per game this year, sitting 12 yards per game worse than seventh in the UFL. They have the worst rushing attack in the UFL while sitting sixth in passing. Further, the Roughnecks have scored the fewest points per game this year. Reid Sinnett and Jarrett Guartano have both taken snaps at quarterback this year. Sinnett is 19-31 for 221 yards and a score, while Guarantano is 19-29 for 181 yards. Guarantano adds a little more in the rushing department, with 22 yards and a score running the ball this year.
It is T.J. Pledger IV who leads the rushing attack. He has carried the ball just 17 times this year, for just 61 yards without a score. The other two ball carriers outside of Guarantano have just seven carries for nine yards. Kirk Merritt leads the receiving game, coming in with nine catches for 113 yards. Meanwhile, Keke Chism is the only man with a receiving touchdown on the yea.r He has four catches for 68 yards and a score.
The Roughnecks sit third in the UFL this year in yards against per game. They are third against the rush this year while sitting fifth against the pass. Further, they are fifth in the UFL in points allowed per game. Reuben Foster has been solid for the Roughnecks this year. He has 13 tackles with three tracks for a loss. He also has an interception and a fumble recovery, with two pass breakups. Ethan Westbooks has the most sacks on the team, coming in with two on the year.
Why Panthers Will Cover/Win
The Panthers offense is seventh in the UFL in yards per game. They are third in rushing yards per game but sit last in passing yards per game. The Panthers are also seventh in the UFL in points per game this year. E.J. Perry leads the way passing. He is 32-57 for 379 yards this year with a touchdown. He also has thrown three interceptions. Perry also has 42 rushing yards with two scores.
Wes Hill is the way rushing. He has 18 rushes for 95 yards on the year. Outside of Hills and Perry, other players have just eight rushes for 22 yards. Marcus Simms leads the way in receiving. He has five catches this year, for 134 yards and a score. Trey Quinn has the most catches, he has seven of them for just 48 yards. Further, Cole Hikutini has shown big play potential, coming in with just two rece[tions just for 52 yards this year.
The Panthers sit sixth in the UFL in yards per game this year. They are seventh in the UFL in rushing yards allowed per game this year, still, they are the best in the UFL against the Pass. The Panthers are also fourth in the UFL in points against per game. Keith Gipson has been solid defending the pass, with two pass breaks up and an interception on the year. he also has a tackle for a loss on the year. Further, Kai Nacua has been solid with 14 tackles on the year, two tackles for a loss, and a sack.
Final Roughnecks-Panthers Prediction & Pick
Neither defense in this game is that great. They are both middle of the back overall. The Panthers are a little better on the defense side of the ball in the pass and overall points allowed. The Panthers are also slightly better on offense. Still, they are the two worst offensive units in the UFL. With middle-of-the-pack defenses against the two worst offenses, expect the defenses to take over and this game to be very low-scoring.
Final Roughnecks-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Under 37.5 (-105)