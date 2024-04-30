It is game two of a three-game series between the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
This is game two of the series on tap for the two teams. The Royals come into the series sitting at 17-12 on the year, which is second in the AL Central. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 14-15 on the year, fourth in the AL East. The two teams faced a week ago, with the Royals taking three of four at home. Game one of the series will be Monday night. Jonathan Bowlan will be making his season debut for the Royals. Meanwhile. Yariel Rodrigeuz will go for the Blue Jays. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Royals-Blue Jays Odds
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: +112
Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline: -132
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Royals vs. Blue Jays
Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT
TV: BSKC/SNET
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Royals are 13th in the majors in runs scored this year, the whole sitting 22nd in batting average, 24th in base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Bobby WItt Jr. has led the way this year for the Royals. He is hitting .308 on the year with a .349 on-base percentage. Witt has stolen eight vases and hit eight doubles, four triples, and four home runs. This has led to 16 RIBs and 23 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Salvador Perez has been solid as well. He is hitting .340 on the year with a .398 on-base percentage. He has five doubles and seven home runs, good for 26 RBIS and 13 runs scored this year.
Scoring runs is something Vinnie Pasquantino has been doing well. He is hitting just .217 but getting on base at a .327 rate. He has five doubles and four home runs. This has led to 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Maikel Garcia is driving in runs. While hitting .223 on the year, he has 20 RBIs. This is helped by his four doubles, one triple, and four home runs. He also has scored 14 times this year. Rounding out the top RBI guys is MJ Melendez. While he is hitting just .195, he has five doubles and four home runs, leading to 12 RBIs.
Royals pitching is fifth in team ERA while sitting 14th in WHIP and 14th in opponent batting average. It will be Cole Ragans on the mound for the Royals in this one. He is 1-2 on the year with a 3.90 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. Last time out, he pitched five innings, giving up just one run, and taking the win. That was at home against the Blue Jays. Current members of the Blue Jays are hitting just .125 lifetime against him in 32 at-bats.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays are 26th in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 23rd in opponent batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Daulton Varsho has been solid this year. He is hitting .233 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. Meanwhile,e he has five doubles and six home runs, leading to 14 RBIs. He has also stolen three bases and scored 16 times. Also driving in runs this year is Justin Turner. Turner is hitting .306 on the year with a .390 on-base percentage. He has eight doubles and two home runs, leading to 12 RBIs. Further, he has scored 13 times.
Joining them in scoring runs is George Springer. Spring is hitting just .219 on the year, but has a .311 on-base percentage. He has hit three home runs and stolen three bases htis year. Still, Spring has just five RIBS but does have 11 runs scored. Valdimir Guerrero Jr has ten runs scored as well. He is hitting just .218 on the year but has a .323 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and four doubles, leading to ten RBIs as well.
Blue Jays pitching is 22nd in team ERA while sitting 24th in WHIP and 25th in opponent batting average. It will be Jose Berrios on the mound in this one. He is 4-1 with a 1.23 ERAS this year and a 1.04 WHIP. Berriod had his worst outing of the year last time out. He went five innings, which was a complete game, giving up two runs on three hits. That was against the Royals and is his only loss of the year.
Final Royals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
The Royals have been. the better team this year, but the Blue Jays have one major advantage. That is Jose Berrios. While Berrios lost last time he faced the Royals. That will not happen again in this one. He has pitched well all year and won against some great offensive units. Still, while the Blue Jays could easily win, the best play in this game is on the total. Berrios will keep the score low, while the Blue Jays will continue to struggle.
Final Royals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-110)