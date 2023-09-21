In a surprising turn, Rupert Murdoch will be stepping down from Fox News.

It began being reported that Murdoch has stepped down from the Fox & News Corporation boards on September 21. This move makes Lachlan Murdoch, son of Rupert, the sole executive in charge.

Granted, Murdoch is 92 years old. Eventually, he was going to have to hand the reins over to somebody. He started his career by taking over the Australian newspaper, The News, from his father after his death in 1952.

“On behalf of the Fox and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career,” Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted. We are grateful that he will serve as Chairman Emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

Rupert Murdoch has had a very long career. He had served as the Chairman and CEO of News Corporation from 1980-2013 and moved over to Executive Chairman of News Corporation in 2013. And then Murdoch became the Chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox before moving to Executive co-chairman of the company from 2015-2019. Simultaneously, he was the Acting CEO of Fox News for a bit between 2016-2018 before coming the Chairman of the company. He has remained the Chairman of Fox Corporation since 2019.