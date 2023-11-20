Ryan Garcia didn't hold back when he talked about Shakur Stevenson and his lackluster performance in his most recent fight.

Shakur Stevenson secured the vacant WBC lightweight title with a lackluster unanimous decision win over Edwin De Los Santos at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite claiming his third world championship, Stevenson's performance left much to be desired, as the fight was marred by a lack of action and excitement.

The 12-round bout between Stevenson and De Los Santos was characterized by a dearth of significant exchanges and compelling moments, leading to disappointment among spectators and analysts. The lack of aggression and engagement from both fighters resulted in a subdued atmosphere, with the crowd expressing their dissatisfaction through boos and minimal enthusiasm.

George Kambosos Jr reacts to Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos… pic.twitter.com/ZOXJ5Q8Hks — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 17, 2023

Fellow lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia didn't hold back in expressing his disappointment with Stevenson's performance. Garcia, known for his candid commentary, weighed in on the fight, criticizing Stevenson's lack of excitement and labeling Shakur Stevenson as “boring as sh**”.

😳 Ryan Garcia shares his thoughts on how he feels about Shakur Stevenson! Full interview here: https://t.co/MTCoq6ppbV#boxing pic.twitter.com/LrQMnXCIv8 — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) November 20, 2023

Garcia didn't mince words, blasting Stevenson for his perceived arrogance and poor performance against De Los Santos. He referred to Stevenson as a “arrogant” and expressed his frustration with the lack of action in the fight, echoing the sentiments of many disappointed fans and analysts. In addition to his critique of Stevenson, Garcia also took aim at ESPN's commentary during the fight, accusing the network of bias and lack of authenticity in their coverage.

Of course, Shakur Stevenson didn't take kindly to the words of Ryan Garcia and expressed his opinions on Garcia calling him “boring as sh**” and “arrogant”

Nigga I wasn’t being arrogant I don’t fw you clown ass niggas what I’m coming over to u I been sitting there before u if u wanted to holla me u could of came and said Waddup.. My bad nights I win on yo bad nights u lay down from a body shot and get up after the 10 counts 😴 https://t.co/x3n1NLS1VA — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) November 20, 2023

Ryan Garcia responded to Shakur Stevenson's comments on laying down in his fight against Gervonta Davis

We broke records and made life changing money, you broke a record of the least punches ever landed in a twelve round fight and made not even 10% of what we made. Quiet your mouth kid. https://t.co/5zkOSjSC53 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 20, 2023

Man this slaps 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6p40iKgRIl — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 20, 2023

There is certainly no love lost between these championship boxers. These two boxing one another in the future would be a fight that many boxing fans would certainly want to see come to fruition. With the jawing back-and-forth, this would be a build-up that would make a potential fight between these two that would make it one of the biggest fights of the year if it were to happen.

Ryan Garcia is set to face off against Oscar Duerte Jurado on December 2nd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It remains to be seen what is next for both Garcia and Stevenson in 2024 but with the bad blood between these two it brings intrigue to a potential future matchup.