The Saint Peter's Peacocks take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Check out our Men's March Madness odds series for our Saint Peter's Tennessee prediction and pick. Find how to watch Saint Peter's Tennessee.
This game might be spectacular. It might be uneventful. Purely in terms of intrigue and storylines, however, it is one of the more fascinating games in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
You remember Saint Peter's. That's the school which — two years ago — authored a memorable NCAA Tournament upset as a No. 15 seed against a No. 2 seed from the SEC. The Peacocks knocked off Kentucky and John Calipari, eliminating one of the favorites for the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship. Saint Peter's then rode the momentum from that upset all the way to the Elite Eight, becoming the first No. 15 seed to advance that far in March Madness. Saint Peter's defeated third-seeded Purdue in the Sweet 16, representing one of the three teams seeded No. 13 or lower to beat Purdue in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments.
Saint Peter's doesn't have the same coach it had two years ago when it defeated Kentucky, but the Peacocks are out to score another 15-over-2 upset against an SEC team. This SEC team has more pressure on its shoulders than nearly every other team in March Madness this year.
The Tennessee Volunteers have never reached the Men's Final Four. They have come close several times and have had great chances to break through, but it has never happened. It has never fully come together for this program despite a number of really good teams. Here is the latest chance for Tennessee to do something. The enormity of the opportunity in front of the Vols is magnified by the fact that Purdue — a team which has been historically poor in March Madness — is the No. 1 seed in Tennessee's region. The other especially high seed in Tennessee's region is third-seeded Creighton, another team which has never been to the Final Four. This really is an “if not now, when?” situation for the Vols. If they lose to Saint Peter's, it will be one of the worst losses in school history without any debate.
Here are the Saint Peter's-Tennessee Men's March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Men's March Madness Odds: Saint Peter's-Tennessee Odds
Saint Peter's Peacocks: +21.5 (-115)
Tennessee Volunteers: -21.5 (-105)
Over: 129.5 (-110)
Under: 129.5 (-110)
How To Watch Saint Peter's vs Tennessee
Time: 9:20 pm ET / 6:20 pm PT
TV: TNT
Why Saint Peter's Could Cover the Spread
The Peacocks have a different roster compared to two years ago, but everyone on this team and everyone in and around the program knows what happened against Kentucky in 2022. This team will fully believe it can win. Add in the reality that Tennessee consistently underperforms in March and can go through bad scoring droughts, and you have the recipe for a Saint Peter's cover. Keep in mind that the spread is huge, over 21 points. Saint Peter's could lose by 20 and still cover. Unless Tennessee plays a flawless same, Saint Peter's has a very good chance of covering.
Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread
The Vols played a terrible game in their SEC Tournament quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. Tennessee should be motivated to play well and with force, right from the start of this game. Tennessee should be able to jump out to a quick lead and prevent Saint Peter's from getting any kind of foothold in this game. The Vols will lead by 15 at the half and will pull away for a 30-point win.
Final Saint Peter's-Tennessee Prediction & Pick
Tennessee is coming off a bad loss, so the Vols will be intent on playing really well. They are going to demolish Saint Peter's. Take Tennessee.
Final Saint Peter's-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -21.5