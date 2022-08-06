Saints’ Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu take huge steps in right direction at training camp

The New Orleans Saints are one of the more difficult teams to gauge entering the 2022 NFL season. There is a realistic chance that New Orleans makes a playoff run. But nothing is guaranteed since they do have question marks on their roster. However, the Saints are happy to have both Michael Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu back with the team.

Thomas missed all of 2021 due to an injury. Meanwhile, Matthew had yet to attend training camp due to personal reasons. Their Week 1 status was in doubt. But they are both expected to be ready to roll after getting their first full team work in on Saturday, per Pro Football Talk.

Thomas established himself as one of the NFL’s best receivers from 2016-2019. He reeled in at least 92 receptions in each of those years, and posted 9 touchdown receptions in three out of those four seasons. After a solid start in 2020, Thomas went down with an injury mid-way through the year.

He hasn’t played since. The Saints will ease him back into game action after a one and a half year absence.

As for Tyrann Mathieu, he is known as one of the best defensive backs in football. The 30-year old safety has made a living off of reading QB’s and making highlight reel plays. Additionally, he features elite athleticism in the secondary.

The Saints are excited to have his veteran leadership on the team. Their defense was questionable last year, so Mathieu will be looked upon as a key member of their defensive unit.

Tyrann Mathieu and Michael Thomas will look to lead the Saints to the playoffs this season.