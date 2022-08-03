Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team.

Duncan shared a quote from Saints coach Dennis Allen in reference to Mathieu, per Nola.com.

“We’re kind of allowing him the space to handle what he needs to handle, and we’ll be sitting here with open arms when he’s ready to come back.”

Tyrann Mathieu is considered one of the best defensive backs in the league. His natural instincts combined with elite athleticism make him a force in the secondary.

The 30-year old is entering his 10th NFL season. He began his career in Arizona with the Cardinals. Mathieu made an immediate impact with the team and tallied 67 total tackles and a pair of interceptions. One of his best individual seasons came in 2015, when he posted 89 total tackles and 5 interceptions.

After spending 2013-2017 in Arizona, he went to Houston for the 2018 campaign. From 2019-2021, Tyrann Mathieu played for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2022 season will be his first year as a member of the Saints.

The three-time Pro Bowler and and three-time First-Team AP All-Pro will be a vital part of the Saints this season. New Orleans could make a run in 2022 and their defense will be important without question.

The Saints are surely thrilled to have Tyrann Mathieu back with the team.