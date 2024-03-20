One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the New Orleans Saints, who have made eight signings thus far.
The Saints waited a little bit longer to make one of their more noteworthy signings with former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young. But just how else has this New Orleans team looked to improve upon last season in which they just missed the playoffs? Free agency has a way to turn teams in the right direction and make last seasons pretenders, the next seasons contenders.
But is that what the Saints have done so far? Let's grade each signing the Saints have made in free agency.
Chase Young, DE
The Saints made a splash by signing former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young to a one-year, fully guaranteed $13 million deal. With the Saints in desperate need of pass-rush help, Young's addition could immediately strengthen their defense. His arrival could also impact the playing time of Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey, depending on how the Saints utilize their defensive rotation.
What's noteworthy about Young's signing is he is one of only three players to receive a multi-year deal from the Saints during this free agency so far. No player has received more than two years.
Grade: A
Olisaemeka Udoh, OT
New Orleans added offensive tackle Olisaemeka Udoh on a one-year deal. Udoh brings versatility, having started 16 games at guard in 2021. While recovering from a quad injury, his potential role with the Saints remains unclear. His versatility could be an asset, but questions remain about his ability to start at left tackle.
Grade: B-
Ugo Amadi, S
The Saints re-signed safety Ugo Amadi to a one-year deal, ensuring depth in the defensive backs room. Amadi is expected to contribute on special teams and provide valuable experience to a relatively young group. With Marcus Maye departing, the Saints need reliable depth at safety.
Grade: B+
Stanley Morgan, WR
New Orleans agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Stanley Morgan, a New Orleans native. Morgan is likely to contribute primarily on special teams and provide depth at wide receiver. His return home could invigorate his play and provide the Saints with a reliable option in multiple facets of the game.
Grade: B-
Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR
The Saints signed former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. to a two-year deal. Wilson adds experience to a young wide receiver room and could compete for a starting spot following Michael Thomas's departure. His veteran presence could be crucial in mentoring the younger receivers on the roster.
Grade: B+
Nathan Peterman, QB
New Orleans signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal after losing Jameis Winston to free agency. Peterman will serve as a veteran backup to Derek Carr and Jake Haener. His experience and familiarity with new Saints quarterback coach Andrew Janocko make him a valuable addition to the quarterback room.
Grade: B
Willie Gay, LB
The Saints signed former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay to a one-year deal. Gay adds depth to the linebacker position and has the potential to be a solid contributor alongside Demario Davis and Pete Werner. His experience and ability to start could provide the Saints with much-needed defensive stability.
Grade: B+
Tyrann Mathieu, S
The Saints managed to retain the services of veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu by reworking his contract, providing much-needed cap relief. Mathieu, a New Orleans native and LSU alum, returned home in 2022 and immediately made an impact with three interceptions, eight passes broken up, a sack, and three tackles for loss in his first season. With his leadership and playmaking abilities, Mathieu will be crucial for the Saints' defense, especially following the release of Marcus Maye.
Grade: A
Demario Davis, LB
Demario Davis has also agreed to a reworked deal with the Saints, extending his contract through the 2025 season. Davis has been a consistent force on the Saints' defense since joining the team in 2018, earning multiple All-Pro honors and setting career highs in sacks. His leadership both on and off the field makes him a valuable asset for the Saints.
Grade: A