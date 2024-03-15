It is the Mountain West semi-finals as San Diego State faces Utah State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Utah State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
San Diego came into the tournament as the fifth seed in the Mountain West Tournament. They would give them a bye and a second-round match-up with fourth-seeded UNLV. It was a game of runs for both teams, as UNLV built a first-half lead, but would see that lead fade. San Diego State would take the lead, in the second half, but would also lose it. This resulted in overtime, where San Diego State would prevail 74-71.
Utah State was the one seed in the tournament. They would open their tournament against Fresno State. Utah State was ahead most of the game but Fresno State ended the game on an 8-0 run to tie it up and force overtime. In overtime, Fresno State could manage just five points, and Utah State would go on to win 87-75. These two teams played twice during the regular season. In the first match-up, San Diego State won at home 81-67. In the second one, Utah State would win at home 68-63.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Utah State Odds
San Diego State: -4.5 (-102)
Moneyline: -182
Utah State: +4.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +150
Over: 137.5 (-110)
Under: 137.5 (-110)
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State
Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win
San Diego State comes into the game sitting 20th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 67th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They are 143rd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 213th in the nation in effective field goal position this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in points per game this year. He comes in with 20.9 points per game this year while shooting 55.6 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Reese Waters and Micah Parrish. Waters comes into the game with 10.2 points per game this year, while Parrish comes in with 9.5 points per game. Further, Darrion Trammell comes in leading the team in assists, with 3.2 per game, while he adds 7.8 points per game.
San Diego State comes into the game 63rd in the nation in total rebounds per game this year. They are 71st in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but sit 154th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in rebounds this year. He comes in with 8.5 rebounds per game this year. Further, 102 of his 161 rebounds come in on the offensive glass this year. Jay Pal comes in with 4.2 rebounds per game, while Micah Parrish also adds four rebounds a game.
San Diego State is 40th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 41st in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. LaMont Butler leads the way here, and he has 1.5 steals per game this year. Further, Micah Parrish and Jaedon LeDee both have over a steal per game this year.
Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Utah State ranks 44th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They rank 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 52nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this season. Utah State is 38th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 34th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Great Osobor leads the way. He comes into the game with 17.9 points per game this year while also shooting 57.9 percent from the floor this year. Meanwhile, Ian Martinez comes in with 13.0 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Mason Falslev comes in shooting well too. He has 11.6 points per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the field. Finally, Darius Brown II leads the team in assists with 6.5 per game, while also scoring 12.6 points per game this year.
Utah State is 113th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but is 28th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Osobor leads the way here as well. He comes in with 9.3 rebounds per game on the season. Still, second on the team with Mason Falslev with 4.4 rebounds per game this year.
Utah State is 130th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 120th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Utah State averages 7.3 steals per game this year. Mason Falslev and Darius Brown have been great there. They both have over 1.3 steals per game this year, while three other players come in with a steal per game on the season.
Final San Diego State-Utah State Prediction & Pick
This is a game with a highly effective defense against a highly effective offense. They split the season series, with both teams winning at home. San Diego State is favored in this game. They are the more efficient team overall, and while the offense is not great, it is solid enough to take a win. Still, this is going to be a close game, so take the extra points in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final San Diego State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State +4.5 (-120)