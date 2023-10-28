The San Jose State Spartans take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Check out our college football odds series for our San Jose State Hawaii prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Jose State Hawaii.

The San Jose State Spartans are under pressure to win this game. At 3-5, they have very little wiggle room in the pursuit of six wins and bowl eligibility. San Jose State has shown glimpses of what it can be this year, but glimpses aren't the same as complete games and full demonstrations of quality. San Jose State has been inconsistent this year — enough to deny the Spartans some important wins. They outplayed Boise State for two and a half quarters on the road in Boise but then faded in the fourth quarter and lost a double-digit lead. San Jose State has played really well in first halves this year but has not been able to play great second halves on most occasions. This team has played a lot of 35-minute games, but not the 60-minute wire-to-wire jobs good teams need to deliver in order to make a bowl game and possibly do something more.

SJSU has to win three of its remaining four games. This one against Hawaii is a must. The Spartans can't put themselves in a position where they have to win three in a row against teams better than Hawaii in the month of November.

Here are the San Jose State-Hawaii College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Jose State-Hawaii Odds

San Jose State Spartans: -10.5 (-110)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How To Watch San Jose State vs Hawaii

Time: 11:59 pm ET / 8:59 pm PT

TV: Mountain West Network / local and regional cable

Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread

The Spartans are better than the Rainbow Warriors. They have played very strong first halves against good teams and have not been an easy opponent to play against at the start of a game. They come out focused, with a good plan and good energy. They just have to manage to sustain their level of performance a little longer. Hawaii is not a team which figures to exploit San Jose State's foremost weaknesses. The Rainbow Warriors are not tough in the trenches, and they don't have an imposing defense which will shrink the field and make it harder for the Spartans to score. SJSU is facing an opponent which will make it easier, not harder, for SJSU to play that elusive 60-minute game.

Why Hawaii Could Cover the Spread

The Rainbow Warriors often make it hard for opponents to play well on the road when they travel to the island for a game. Hawaii almost defeated San Diego State earlier this season, scoring 34 points against what is generally regarded as a good Aztec defense. That San Diego State defense allowed only six points last week to Nevada. Hawaii lit up that same defense for more than 30 points. San Jose State's lack of consistency could be just the thing to enable Hawaii to keep this game close and then win it outright with a fourth-quarter rally. SJSU really hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt yet this season.

Final San Jose State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

Wild things can and do happen on the island in a late game, but SJSU quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a transfer from Hawaii, has been waiting for this game all season long. Cordeiro is going to play his best game here, and if that happens, San Jose State should score big and win big.

Final San Jose State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -10.5