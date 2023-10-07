The San Jose State Spartans take on the Boise State Broncos. Check out our college football odds series for our San Jose State-Boise State prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Jose State Boise State.

The Boise State Broncos are going through yet another difficult season under head coach Andy Avalos. They struggled early last season. They improved in the second half of the 2022 campaign, but that was partly the result of former BSU head coach Dirk Koetter coming out of retirement for a temporary stint as offensive coordinator and providing better guidance for the offense. Koetter was only around for that brief multi-month tenure. He made it clear he was not a permanent member of the coaching staff and would not be back for this season. One year later, Boise State has lost three of its first five games and is miles away from being a top-tier Group of Five team. Avalos has had a very rocky tenure as Boise State head coach. He has to find answers for the Broncos as they settle into the Mountain West part of their schedule. The only good thing about BSU's bad start is that none of the team's three losses were conference games. The Broncos still have a very real chance to win the Mountain West championship and salvage their season, but they have to win this game against San Jose State to stay on track for a conference championship opportunity.

Here are the San Jose State-Boise State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Jose State-Boise State Odds

San Jose State Spartans: +9.5 (-110)

Boise State Broncos: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

How To Watch San Jose State vs Boise State

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread

Boise State is finding all sorts of ways to lose games in 2023. BSU got blown out by Washington. Then the Broncos lost a close and low-scoring game at home versus UCF, falling 18-16. Then Boise State lost at Memphis thanks to a blocked field goal return by the Tigers for a touchdown. Boise State has been competitive, but it has lost two extremely close games. Good teams find ways to win close games. Good teams win when they hold the opposition to 18 points. Boise State is not doing those things. The familiar saying applies to BSU thus far: The Broncos are “playing just well enough to lose.” Whatever is needed to win, BSU is falling just short of that standard.

San Jose State played the USC Trojans in the first game of the season back on August 26. They were competitive with USC in the first half before fading in the second half. This team has shown it can be robustly competitive against quality opponents. If SJSU can play 25 to 30 good minutes against solid opponents, the Spartans can improve upon that benchmark and play 45 good minutes. If they do play 45 good minutes against a struggling Boise State team, they can definitely cover a spread which is almost 10 points.

Boise State has only one win this season against an FBS team. One of Boise State's wins came against North Dakota, an FCS school.

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The Broncos have been a disappointing team this season, but not in the Mountain West. The conference can become the Broncos' sanctuary, the safe space where this team is able to flex its muscles.

Final San Jose State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Boise State has more talent but has been utterly unreliable. Stay away from this game.

Final San Jose State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -9.5