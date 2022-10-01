Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought

The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?

Seattle has been one of the biggest surprise teams in the majors throughout the season, and they proved that they are indeed for real by clinching a playoff spot. Making the playoffs is a huge accomplishment for the franchise considering their long-standing woes. But now that they are in the playoffs, Servais’ focus has turned to the World Series, and he believes that the Mariners have as good a shot as any team to win a championship this season.

“I do believe this team can go very deep in the playoffs and win a World Series. We’ve got that kind of pitching and defense. And we’ve got the ‘it’ factor — and that goes a long way this time of year.” – Scott Servais, MLB.com

Servais believes in his team, and why wouldn’t he? They have a deep pitching staff and a solid lineup that can win games anytime they take the field. Once you reach the playoffs, your record on the regular season doesn’t mean much of anything; the Atlanta Braves certainly proved as much last season.

The Mariners may not be the betting favorites to win it all this season, but it’s clear that they feel good about themselves heading into the postseason. Seattle is still battling to see which wild card spot they end up with, but regardless of where they finish, the Mariners are a team worth keeping an eye on when the postseason gets underway.