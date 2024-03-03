Chad Wheeler was a former offensive lineman in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. He played three season in the NFL, but a domestic violence incident ended his career and he will pay a huge price for his assault on his girlfriend in 2021.
Wheeler was convicted of first and second-degree assault/domestic violence. Wheeler allegedly strangled his girlfriend to unconsciousness twice. He reportedly expressed surprise when she awoke the second time.
As a result of the conviction, Wheeler was sentenced t0 81 months in a state prison. The jury determined that Wheeler “used force or means likely to result in death” in his attack on his girlfriend, Alleah Taylor.
Wheeler tried to apologize for his actions by going on social media and explaining that he had a manic episode.
“Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode,” Wheeler said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family.”
“I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help.”
The 30-year old Wheeler checked in at 6-7 and 312 pounds during his career. He played tackle for the Giants in 2017 and 2018 before moving on to the Seahawks for the 2020 season. Chad Wheeler played in 27 games for the Giants and started 19 of them. He played in five games for the Seahawks and did not start any of them.