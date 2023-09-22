Pete Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL, but no one has ever said the Seattle Seahawks coach has lost his sense of childish exuberance. Case in point: How the 72-year-old coach surprised his players—and indulged his sweet tooth—ahead of Sunday's clash with the Carolina Panthers.

Carroll surprised the Seahawks at Thursday's practice by bringing an ice cream truck onto the field, causing both players and coaches to surround the “FUNTASTIC” vehicle with giddy anticipation.

Seahawks brought an ice cream truck out to practice today. pic.twitter.com/TLhKmJHoob — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 21, 2023

Running back Kenneth Walker proudly embraced his inner-child, walking away with a SpongeBob Squarepants popsicle. Hulking defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt went with the classic bomb pop. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks returned to the truck for a second treat before finishing his first.

“This is great,” he said, per Gregg Bell of The Olympian. “This is heavenly.”

Heavenly as the ice cream no doubt was, that type of fun is just more of the same for the Seahawks under Carroll. No team in the NFL embraces fun more than Seattle, a longstanding organizational identity dating back more than a decade to Carroll's debut season in the Emerald City.

“Whether we win a game by a lot of points, we lose a tough one, whatever the case may be, there’s a consistency to how things are done and how you bring yourself to work every day,” Hurtt said of the Seahawks' unique approach. “..Obviously, it’s a highly competitive environment. And we know how competitive this league is. But the thing that Pete brings to it everyday is, ‘Listen, we have to be able to move past it…it’s about flushing and moving on.”

Seattle and Carolina kickoff at 1:05 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.