Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.

Via Bob Condotta:

“Rashaad Penny says he feels more free to run when he doesn’t have to worry about quarterbacks ‘messing with’ the plays. Says Geno Smith trusts him to make a play and does not hold him back.”

Rashaad Penny says he feels more free to run when he doesn’t have to worry about quarterbacks “messing with” the plays. Says Geno Smith trusts him to make a play and does not hold him back. pic.twitter.com/dNdQPygjfd — Bob Condotta (@ColdWunz) October 5, 2022

The Seahawks have become an early-season mild surprise in the NFL. Not many pegged them to be at 2-2 by the end of Week 4, but that’s where Geno Smith and the Seahawks are heading into Week 5. The Seahawks did not waste much time making a huge statement when they defeated Wilson and the Denver Broncos in Week 1 at home, 17-16. Geno Smith outplayed Wilson in that contest, completing 23-of-28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Penny had 60 rushing yards on 12 carries versus the Broncos.

Penny’s assessment of the Seahawks’ offense under Geno Smith gets clearer when taking in the context of how Seattle burned the Detroit Lions’ defense in Week 4. Penny exploded for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 48-45 road win. Although that was against the Lions’ Swiss cheese defense, even the high-powered Philadelphia Eagles were not able to score that many points versus Detroit.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks eye another aim on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.