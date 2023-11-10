Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman and Russell Wilson protector Chad Wheeler could face serious jail time.

Chad Wheeler received a guilty verdict on two counts of domestic violence involving his former girlfriend Alleah Taylor, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

“Wheeler, then a backup tackle with the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested in January 2021 after being accused of pinning the woman down and twice choking her until she lost consciousness. The woman, Alleah Taylor, told police that when she regained consciousness for the second time, Wheeler expressed surprise that she was still alive,” Henderson wrote.

“Wheeler, who has bipolar disorder, said he was experiencing a ‘manic episode' during the incident. Taylor said she was unsure whether the alleged assault was related to Wheeler's mental health. He pleaded not guilty to criminal charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest,” Henderson added.

Alleah Taylor injured her humerus and elbow during the alleged episode with Chad Wheeler.

Wheeler entered the NFL ranks as an undrafted free agent out of USC football in 2017. He spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants from 2017 to 2019.

Wheeler helped protect quarterback Russell Wilson during his time with the Seahawks from 2019 to 2020. Seattle released him shortly after the incident with Taylor. Chad Wheeler hasn't played in the NFL since then.

Chad Wheeler ran afoul of the law after he removed his electronic home monitoring device in the summer of 2022. He reportedly experienced a serious “mental health crisis” at the time.

Wheeler removed his clothes and the device and then prowled the streets of Redmond, WA naked. Emergency responders tracked him down and accompanied him to a local mental health facility.

Here's hoping Chad Wheeler resolves his mental health issues soon.