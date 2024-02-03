Seahawks hire 64-year-old Leslie Frazier to assist 36-year-old Mike Macdonald as the team's assistant head coach

Leslie Frazier, a long-time defensive coach and one-time head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, has been named as the new assistant head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Frazier has a history of working with and mentoring new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, and he is joining his staff.

The #Seahawks are hiring Leslie Frazier as their assistant head coach, per sources. The onetime #Vikings head coach, Frazier has long been a mentor to Macdonald. Now he joins Macdonald’s staff in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/JBYnbHSc4V — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2024

He was a candidate for the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator position.

Frazier had been the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills for six seasons, ending after the 2022 season. He took the 2023 season off, but said after leaving the Bills that he wanted to return to the NFL in the 2024 season. He will clearly be doing that with the Seahawks.

Macdonald, 36, is the youngest head coach in the NFL. A partnership with an older coach like Frazier, 64, seems to make sense for the team's new head coach and the organization itself. Macdonald and Frazier will attempt to improve Seattle's defense. That unit ranked 30th in yards allowed in 2023.

Frazier began his coaching career as an a assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Prior to that, he played defensive back for five years with the Chicago Bears. He played for Chicago during the Bears' 1985 Super Bowl season and had five interceptions that year.

Frazier served as the head coach of the Vikings from 2011 through 2013 after being hired on an interim basis in 2010.

Leslie Frazier reportedly interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching opening before that team hired Jim Harbaugh for the position.

The other candidates for the Dolphins’ opening include former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik, linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and Houston Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin.