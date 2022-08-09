Seahawks’ preseason depth chart reveals frontrunner in Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock QB1 race

There has been a lot of talk about the Seattle Seahawks’ next starting quarterback. After Russell Wilson’s departure to the Denver Broncos, the starting gig was wide open, and right now, it appears to be a tight race between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Both quarterbacks have been doing what they can in camp to try and prove that they deserve the QB1 slot. It’s been a tough decision to make for head coach Pete Carroll, but at this point, it appears that it’s Smith who has the upper hand.

The Seahawks have recently released their unofficial depth chart for their opening game of the preseason. Seattle will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, and it looks like it’s Smith who’s going to be getting reps with the first team (via Mike Dugar of The Athletic):

Hey look an unofficial Seahawks depth chart. Take it with a grain of salt, of course. But hey, it's here. pic.twitter.com/WVRRAPOq28 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 9, 2022

As you can see on the chart, it’s Smith who has his name listed as the starter, with Lock looking like he’s going to be the backup.

This isn’t a major surprise, though, considering how Carroll himself previously declared that it’s Smith who’s leading the race. This recent development only proves that Lock has not done enough to earn the starting spot. At least not yet.

We still have a month to go before the new season kicks off and anything can still happen. Lock has been looking good of late, and he’s clearly out to send a message. Whether or not this is heard by the coaching staff, however, remains to be seen.