It's safe to say Patrick Mahomes is pleased with the Kansas City Chiefs' first two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. After the two-time defending Super Bowl champions traded up on Thursday night to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28, the Chiefs moved up again in the second round to take BYU left tackle Kingsley Suamataia with the 63rd overall pick.
Mahomes took to Twitter Friday upon Kansas City adding Suamataia, expressing his appreciation for general manager Brett Veach.
“I love Veach man! 😎,” he wrote.
The Chiefs sent Nos. 64 and 173 (fifth round) to the San Francisco 49ers for the opportunity to draft Suamataia, while also netting the 211th pick (sixth round) in the exchange. They previously traded the 32nd and 95th (third round) overall picks to the Buffalo Bills to nab Worthy at No. 28, getting the 133rd (fourth round) selection for their trouble. The teams also swapped seventh-rounders in that deal.
Why a pair of Kansas City's longtime postseason rivals felt compelled to help the team address its two biggest needs on the offensive side of the ball without substantially improving their own draft position is anyone's guess. But don't be surprised if Worthy and Suamataia are immediate contributors for the Chiefs years before reaching their playing peak, causing Buffalo and San Francisco to rue those head-scratching trade decisions.
How Kingsley Suamataia fits with Chiefs
Like Worthy, whose blazing 4.21 40-yard dash was the fastest in NFL Combine history, Suamataia was a popular pick for Kansas City at the bottom of the first round in many mock drafts. It's a major coup the Chiefs managed to snag both of them at all, let alone without surrendering any meaningful draft capital.
A former five-star recruit and the cousin of Detroit Lions star tackle Penei Sewell, Suamataia figures to compete for Kansas City's vacancy at left tackle. Veteran Donovan Smith stepped through that rotating door on Mahomes' blind side in 2023. While he fared well compared to a rough prior stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith—still unsigned as a free agent—didn't do enough to cement himself as the Chiefs' long-term starter.
Suamataia certainly has the physical tools to step into that role as a rookie. At 6'5, 320 pounds with long arms and broad shoulders, he's an athletic mover in space and boasts enough quickness to slide and re-direct with most edge rushers. The BYU product sports a strong punch and heavy hands, too.
What Suamataia lacks is technical refinement, no surprise considering he was only a two-year starter in college, entering the NFL after his redshirt sophomore season. He's also among the youngest players in his draft class, having only turned 21 in mid-January.
There's still a chance Smith rejoins the Chiefs on another one-year deal later in the offseason, quickly wresting control of his former starting spot due to experience and familiarity with Andy Reid's offense. Regardless, Suamataia will at least be competing with second-year player Wanya Morris—a third-round pick in 2023—for snaps at left tackle leading up to his rookie campaign.
If he takes well to tutelage from renowned offensive line coach Andy Heck, there's definitely a chance Suamataia begins his career as Mahomes' starting left tackle—an honor he would clearly relish.
“Blocking for Patty Mahomes himself? Oh my gahhh! It's mind-blowing,” Suamataia said, per KSHB 41. “But I'ma have to come in there and let him trust me, like, “I got you. Nobody gonna touch you. Even in practice, nobody's touching you.”