The Seattle Seahawks will head to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Seahawks-Ravens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Seahawks defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-20 last weekend. Initially, they built a 17-7 lead. But the Hawks allowed 13 unanswered points and were trailing 20-17 with just over two minutes left in the game. Thankfully, a bad decision by P.J. Walker set the Hawks up for the win when he forced a throw to Amari Cooper that a defender batted into the air for an interception from Julian Love.

Geno Smith found Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the endzone for a touchdown. Overall, Smith went 23 for 37 with 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kenneth Walker rushed eight times for 66 yards. Also, Tyler Lockett had eight receptions for 81 yards and a score. DK Metcalf had five receptions for 67 yards. The offense went 4 for 12 on third-down conversions. Unfortunately, they also committed two turnovers. The Hawks had seven penalties. Meanwhile, the defense had three sacks.

The Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals 31-24. Initially, they built a 21-7 lead. But they allowed the Cardinals to make it a game. Eventually, they held on for the win. Lamar Jackson went 18 for 27 with 157 yards passing with one touchdown while also rushing five times for 17 yards. Significantly, his best receiver was Mark Andrews, who caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

The all-time series is tied 3-3. Last time, the Ravens defeated the Hawks 30-16 at Lumen Field in 2019. Jackson struggled to pass in that game, going 9 for 20 with 143 yards. However, he also rushed 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Gus Edwards rushed eight times for 35 yards in that contest, while Andrews had two passes for 39 yards. Meanwhile, Lockett had fice receptions for 61 yards, while Metcalf had four catches for 53 yards for the Hawks.

Here are the Seahawks-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Ravens Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +5.5 (-104)

Baltimore Ravens: -5.5 (-118)

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Ravens Week 9

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks still have a good offense. Regardless, they cannot afford to make the mistakes they made against the Browns. It all starts with the quarterback and how he makes his decisions.

Smith has passed for 1,645 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. Ultimately, he has the tools to thrive but will be in a hostile environment. Walker has rushed 117 times for 516 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Metcalf has had 27 receptions for 404 yards and two scores. Lockett has 35 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has had some mixed success. First, there is Jarran Reed, who has 15 solo tackles and four sacks. Jordyn Brooks has tallied 35 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Likewise, Boye Mafe has put up 12 solo tackles and five sacks. Cornerback Tre Brown has notched 12 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. Ultimately, this defense must contain Jackson.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can establish the ground game. Then, they must force Jackson to pass while keeping him in the pocket.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens have had an explosive team this season. Amazingly, they keep producing and have been really consistent. The goal is to keep scoring while facing a significantly better team.

Jackson has passed for 1,767 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, he has rushed 74 times for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Edwards has rushed 105 times for 426 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Justice Hill has rushed 45 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 67 yards. Zay Flowers has tacked 44 receptions for 461 yards and a score. Additionally, Andrews has 32 receptions for 397 yards and six scores.

The defense has played solid football. First, there is Justin Madubuike, who has notched 19 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Patrick Queen has remained elite, with 42 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Likewise, Kyle Hamilton has been excellent, with 35 solo tackles, three sacks, and one interception.

The Ravens will cover the spread if Jackson has room to run and pass. Then, the defense must force Smith into making mistakes.

Final Seahawks-Ravens Prediction & Pick

These teams are pretty evenly matched. Hence, it is why there is a feeling that this will be a close game. The Hawks will give the Ravens everything and make them earn every point. Thus, expect this to go down to the wire. The Hawks will cover the spread in this one on the road.

