Selena Gomez and Benny Bianco's relationship is off to a great start. The two announced their relationship last month.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are thriving. According to an insider per People, Gomez “can’t get enough” of the producer.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez wrote seemingly announcing the relationship by replying to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Pop Crave’s post.

She replied to another fan writing,”Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

“She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” added the insider of Gomez suggesting that her new beau might be the source of her positivity. “Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally.”

“Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours,'” the insider added.

Selena Gomez Announces Relationship With Benny Blanco

While many fans were excited about Gomez’s new relationship, she did have a couple that she had to clap back at. =

“I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest,” she fired back at a fan in the comments of Pop Crave’s X post. “If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [m]y life at all.”

The two have been having more public dates lately. They were seen enjoying a courtside at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The two were holding hands and being affectionate while they watched the LA Lakers vs. Miami Heat.

Earlier this week the two posted one another on their Instagram Story as they were enjoying an art exhibit.

In one photo the producer pulls the singer into an embrace with Gomez mid-laugh.

In another photo, the two are staring at a pink mirror on the ceiling with Blanco holding onto her as she snaps the picture. He then shared a close-up selfie of her giving him a kiss on the cheek with the rest of his face out of frame.

The last photo is a quick candid photo of the producer admiring the pink glass room.

The insider per People concluded, “everyone is so happy that she’s happy.”