The Ottawa Senators are on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Senators-Golden Knights prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Senators are 11-14-0 this season, but they are on a three-game losing streak. In fact, Ottawa has lost seven of their last 10 games. Tim Stutzle has been good this season as he has 22 assists, and 28 total points. Brady Tkachuk has scored 13 goals to lead the Senators in that category. Two players that have made an impact, but might fly under the radar are Mathieu Joseph and Vladimir Tarasenko. Both of them have 19 points on the season, but they are both listed as day-to-day and could be hurt for this game.

Vegas is one of the best teams in the NHL right now. They are 20-6-5, and they hold a three-point lead in the Pacific Division heading into the Holidays. The Golden Knights are coming off a loss, but they have won six of their last 10. Three of those losses were in overtime, so a point was still earned. Jack Eichel has been the best player for Vegas while Jonathan Marchessault leads the team in goals with 14. Vegas is missing their best goaltender in Adin Hill as he deals with a lower body injury.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Golden Knights Odds

Ottawa Senators: ML (+158)

Vegas Golden Knights: ML (-192)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Senators vs. Golden Knights

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: TSN Direct, KMCC-34, NSN, KnightTime+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ottawa has to find a way to turn it around. One thing they need to much better at is pressure in the defensive zone. In their losses, Ottawa seems to be giving up four goals or more. In fact, the Senators are 1-12 when they allow four goals or more. This means Ottawa is 10-2 when they allow three goals or less. This is an obvious trend, and the Senators need to be good on defense. If the Senators can find a way to hold the Golden Knights to no more than three goals, they will not only cover the spread, but maybe win the game.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Golden Knights do not have Hill, but their other goaltender is still very reliable. Logan Thompson is 9-4-3 this season with a .911 save percentage while allowing just 2.49 goals per game. Thompson has also won three of his last four starts in net. The Senators can score a little bit, so Thompson will need to be at his best. However, with him in net, the Golden Knights should still be confident heading into this one.

Vegas is very good at home this season. They are 11-3-2 on home ice, and they just play better while at home. Ottawa is 3-5 on the road, and they have not been playing well as of late. If you are just going by which team is playing better at the moment, the answer is Vegas.

Final Senators-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a tough game. I like the Golden Knights to win straight up, though. I am not comfortable with the spread either way in this game. For that reason, I will just be taking the Golden Knights moneyline.

Final Senators-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-192), Over 6.5 (-110)