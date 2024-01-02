It is an all-Canada battle as we continue our NHL odds series with a Seantors-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an all-Canada battle as the Ottawa Senators face off with the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Seantors-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Senators come into the game sitting at 14-18-0 on the year. They have also been playing better as of late. After struggling, losing six in a row, they have won three of their last four. Last time out, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. The Senators took the early lead with a power play goal from Jakob Chychrun and then followed that up with a Zack MacEwen goal. They would allow Tage Thompson to score though, making it 2-1 after one period of play. In the second, thye would add two more goals, while also grabbing an empty net goal in the third. Anton Forsberg would stop 45 of 46 shots, and the Senators would win 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Canucks come into the game at 23-10-3 on the year. They have won seven of their last ten games overall. Last time out, they faced the Flyers. It was a scoreless game in the period and would remain so for the first 15 minutes of the second period. There, Egor Zamula scored on the power play to give the Flyers the 1-0 lead. The Flyers would go on to score two more goals in the next 2:06 of the game to lead 3-0 going into the third period. Teddy Blueger scored just 25 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1, but the Flyers would score again and would win 4-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Canucks Odds

Ottawa Senators: +125

Vancouver Canucks: -150

Over: 6.5 (-130)

Under: 6.5 (+106)

How to Watch Senators vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Win

The Senators sit ninth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.44 goals per game this year. The leader in goals this year is Brady Tkachuk. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 10 assists this year, good for 26 total points. That ranks fourth on the team in points this year. Further, he has four goals and three assists this year on the power play. The team leader in points this year with Tim Stutzle. Stutzle comes into the game with just seven goals, but he leads the team in assists, with 26. That gives him 33 points on the year. Eight of his assets are on the power plan this year.

Drake Batherson is tied for second on the team in points this year while also sitting second in goals. He has 14 goals on the season with 15 assists, good for 29 points. He had two goals and five assists on the power play. Batherson is tired of Claude Giroux in points. Giroux comes into the game with nine goals on the year and 20 assists for his 29 points. The Senators also have an offensive threat on the blue line. Jakob Chychrun comes in with seven goals this year and 18 assists while playing solid defense.

On the power play, the Senators sit 23rd in the NHL with a 17.6 percent success rate this year and 22 goals this year on the power play. The Senators are the worst team in the NHL this year on the penalty kill. They have a 72.1 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Anton Forsberg is expected to be in the goal tonight for the Senators. He is 7-6-0 on the year with a 3.11 goals against average with a .890 save percentage this year. Forsberg is coming in off a solid month in December. He went 4-2-0 on the month, with a shutout. He also had a .920 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against average in December.

Why The Canucks Will Win

The Canucks are the best-scoring team in the NHL this year, with 3.78 goals per game this year. The top goal scorer this year is Brock Boeser. He comes into the game with 24 goals on the year and 14 assists. That gives him 38 points which is good for fourth on the team this year. Boeser has also led the way on the power play this year, coming in with nine goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, JT Miller leads the team in points this year. He has 15 goals this year with 33 assists for 48 total points. He has seven goals and 14 assists on the power play this year while having a shorthanded goal this year.

The Canucks also have an offensive threat from the blue line. Quinn Hughes has been great from the blue line this year. He has scored ten goals this year while having 35 assists on the year. He has 15 assists on the year on the power play. Elias Pettersson also comes in with over 40 points this year. Pettersson has 13 goals this year with 30 assists for his 43 points on the season. Five of the goals and 12 of the assists have come on the power play.

The Canucks power play has been solid. They sit ninth in the NHL with a 23.6 percent conversion rate, while also having 30 power-play goals. Further, they have struggled some on the penalty kill this year. The Canucks rank 24th in the NHL with a 77.5 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

The Canucks will be sending Thatcher Demko to tend twice in this game. He is 17-7-1 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He is tied for second in the NHL in wins this year while sitting top ten in goals-against average and save percentage. Demko has strugled some in the last three stasrts. He has allowed three or more goals in each of his last three games, still, he has come away with a 2-0-1 record in those games.

Final Senators-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Senators have won three of the last four, but it is just masking the struggles they have had this year. In the last ten games, they have lost seven of them, during that time they have given up 42 goals, good for 4.2 goals per game. That is not a good combination when they are facing the team that scores the most in the league. Further, they have continued to struggle with killing penalties, and they will face a team that scores well on the power play. Take the Canucks in this one.

Final Senators-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-150)