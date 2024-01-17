Nottingham Forest's Cheikhou Kouyate leaves AFCON to mourn his father's passing, as confirmed by the Senegal Football Federation.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has left the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to attend his father's funeral, as confirmed by a statement from the Senegalese Football Federation. The 34-year-old star, a key member of Senegal's AFCON-winning team in 2022, departed the tournament after Senegal's opening victory against Gambia, facing the unfortunate circumstance of his father's passing in Dakar.

The statement, released by the Senegalese Football Federation, expressed deep regret and sorrow over the death of Mr. Bangiougou Kouyate, Cheikhou Kouyate's father. The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17, at the Khar Yalla mosque, followed by burial at the Musalman cemetery in Yoff. In a show of empathy and support, Kouyate was granted permission to leave the national team gathering to attend the funeral in Dakar.

Kouyate, who boasts 90 caps for Senegal, played a crucial role in Senegal's AFCON triumph in 2022, featuring prominently in the final against Egypt. Despite being an unused substitute in the team's opening match against Gambia, Kouyate's absence from the tournament highlights the somber circumstances surrounding the loss of his father.

Fans across social media platforms have expressed their condolences for Kouyate during this difficult time. Messages of sympathy and support have flooded in, with fans wishing him strength and courage as he mourns the passing of his father. The football community stands united in extending heartfelt condolences to Cheikhou Kouyate and his family during this mourning period.

Kouyate's contributions to Senegal and Nottingham Forest have made him a beloved figure, and fans from both camps are rallying around him in solidarity. The timing of this loss amidst the AFCON tournament adds an extra layer of poignancy, emphasizing the challenges that athletes face on and off the field. As Cheikhou Kouyate takes a moment to grieve and pay his respects, the football world joins together in offering support and understanding during this emotional journey.