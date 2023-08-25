Welcome back to our prediction and pick series for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as we head over to Group B for their second installment of games tomorrow. Serbia will come in as the heavy favorites against China as the two teams play their first games from Manila. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Serbia-China prediction and pick.

Serbia comes into this first game of group play after going 6-4 in their qualifying matches. They were able to hand Latvia their only loss in a one-point game and they managed to beat Greece in an overtime thriller that saw them take control in the extra quarter. Look for them to be a favorite coming out of Group B.

China comes into Group B play after going 10-2 in their qualifiers. After starting stage 1 at 4-2, China reeled off six straight wins and finished second in their bracket behind Australia, one of the favorites to win the tournament. They'll look to notch their seventh straight victory as the heavy underdogs in this matchup.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Serbia-China Odds

Serbia: -19.5 (-115)

China: +19.5 (-111)

Over: 157.5 (-111)

Under: 157.5 (-115)

How to Watch Serbia vs. China

TV: ESPN+, ESPN China

Stream: Courtside 1891

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

Why Serbia Will Cover The Spread

Serbia comes into this game having won their last seven international games. They're on a solid streak and have a rich history of success in this tournament, winning their last World Cup in 2002. They're ranked as No. 6 in the FIBA world ratings and will have a great opportunity to win their group convincingly. Although they're without Nikola Jokic for this tournament, they'll have NBA talent Filip Petrusev, Nikola Jovic, and Bogdan Bogdanovic leading the way for them.

To win this game, Serbia will have to attack quickly to the basket as they have the best ball handlers in this game. They're also a very tall team and will do a ton of damage using their big men in pick-and-roll situations. They have very experienced shooters on the wing and shot a European qualifiers best 38.5% from three. If they can get the three-ball falling in this one, they should cover the spread easily.

Why China Will Cover The Spread

China will be coached by Serbian Sasha Djodjevic who, in 2019, was the head coach for the Serbian team. It's interesting that he'll be facing off against his former squad in his first official game with China, but there's definitely a feeling that this game will mean something to Djodjevic. China will be highlighted by Timberwolves' forward Kyle Anderson as he leads the charge for them.

To win this game, China will have to get out in front of the fast break and find defense in the half-court. They'll likely be playing to the pace set by the Serbian team, so they should focus on interrupting the passing lanes and getting out into transition after rebounds. They'll have a tough time guarding the perimeter players of Serbia, but they can try and force them into a shooting slump by staying disciplined around the arc.

Final Serbia-China Prediction & Pick

This should be an entertaining game and features the two most competitive teams in Group B. China has been playing well of late, but the Serbians are on a different level this year with the way they can score the basketball. Nevertheless, this game means a great deal to Sasha Djodjevic and he will be hounding his team to play hard in their opener. Serbia will grab the clear win here, but let's take China to cover the large spread.

Final Serbia-China Prediction & Pick: China +19.5 (-111)