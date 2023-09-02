We're back for yet another prediction and pick for continuing action from the 2023 FIBA World Cup. This next game takes place in Group I between two of the favorites as Serbia (3-1) takes on the Dominican Republic (3-1) in a great game. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Serbia-Dominican Republic prediction and pick.

Serbia comes into this game following their first loss of the tournament to Italy. They were the favorites in that game and had a tough showing as they couldn't fend off Italy's late push. Nevertheless, it was a close loss and Serbia feels confident in their chances to advance out of this group.

The Dominican Republic comes into this game following a gut-wrenching loss to their rivals in Puerto Rico. They, too, were favorites in that game and were one of the many teams to get upset on Friday. They're one of the highest scoring teams in FIBA and will hope to find success against Serbia.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Serbia-Dominican Republic Odds

Serbia: -9.5 (-115)

Dominican Republic: +9.5 (-111)

Over: 172.5 (-115)

Under: 172.5 (-111)

How to Watch Serbia vs. Dominican Republic

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Why Serbia Will Cover The Spread

Serbia fought hard during their back-and-forth game with Italy, but they only managed 14 points in the final quarter and couldn't find any answers against the swarming Italian defense. They also only had three players over double-digit scoring totals, which was uncharacteristic considering their last three games. They're hoping that they can once again find a balanced scoring attack and cover the spread as decent favorites.

Serbia will be the bigger team here and should look to key-in on Karl-Anthony Towns. Nikola Jovic also got into foul trouble during their last game and didn't have much of an impact otherwise – look for him to rebound in this game and create some scoring opportunities with his passing. Serbia also went 7-31 from three in their last game, so expect their shooting number to improve here.

Why Dominican Republic Will Cover The Spread

The Dominican Republic played a great game by all accounts against Puerto Rico, but Puerto Rico's late hustle was too much for them to handle. Karl-Anthony Towns exploded with 39 points and 10 rebounds leading the way for them. They've gotten several huge performances out of him and he's looking like one of the most dominant players in the tournament. They lacked much output from their bench, however, so they'll need a more balanced attack in this one.

Look for Towns to continue pounding the rock inside and getting whatever he wants. There's not many players on Serbia's roster than can guard him proficiently, so he should be able to exploit the mismatch once again. Towns will hope to get his teammates involved as well, hoping that they can play hard on defense and force Serbia into another bad shooting night.

Final Serbia-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game given how these teams have played this tournament.. They're both coming in off losses and will be determined to bounce back with a win. If Karl-Anthony Towns can have another monster performance with some help from his teammates, Dominican Republic could cover this spread with ease. There's a chance Serbia's shooting slump could continue, but we still like them to get the win here. For our prediction, let's go with the Dominican Republic to cover a wide spread for them.

Final Serbia-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick: Dominican Republic +9.5 (-111)