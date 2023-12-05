ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks travel across the country to take on the New York Islanders Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Sharks-Islanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Sharks have not been good this season. They are 6-17-2, and they have lost six of their last 10 games. Tomas Hertl leads the team in points with 18. 14 of those points have come via assist. Only two other player have 10 or more points on the season for the Sharks. Faban Zetterlund is one of those players. He has scored seven goals to lead the team, and collected three assists. In net, the Sharks are very bad. They allow 4.00 goals per game, and their save percentage is .895.

The Islanders are 10-7-6 to begin the season. They have collected 13 points in their last 10 games, as well. Mathew Barzal leads the team with 23 points. 16 of those points have come via assist.Noah Dobson has collected 16 assists, as well. Brock Nelson is the top goal scorer on the team with 10 goals. He also has eight assists to give him 18 total points. The Islanders have been pretty good in Net as they allow just 3.13 goals per game, and have a .918 save percentage.

Kaapo Kahkonen and Ilya Sorokin will be the starting goalies in this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Islanders Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+110)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, MSGSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose has only won six games, and they have only won one of those games on the road. The Sharks have scored at least two goals in all their wins this season. There is not much argument for the Sharks, but if they can net two goals, they might be able to cover this spread. The Islanders give up over three goals per game, so there is a possiblity of this happening.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sharks are not a good team. They do not defend, and they do not score, so they make it very hard on themselves. The Islanders should have no problem in this game. Just looking at the Sharks offensive stats, they score less than 2.00 goals per game which is last in the league, and they are last in shot percentage. The Sharks hardly make any shots they take. When pucks are put on net, it is usually a pretty easy save for the goalie. The Islanders are 8-1-2 when they allow three goals or less, and they should have no problem hold the Sharks to that in this game.

Offensively, the Islanders should not struggle, either. New York scores just 2.78 goals per game, but the Sharks allow the most in the NHL. San Jose also allows the most shots in the NHL by over 100. New York is going to put plenty of shots on net, and they should be able to light the lamp a few times in this one.

Final Sharks-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Sharks are not a good team, and they have become very hard to bet on. For this game, I am going to take the Islanders to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Sharks-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders -1.5 (-134), Over 5.5 (-120)