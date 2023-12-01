The Devils look to stay hot as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Bruins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sharks enter the game at 5-15-2 on the year but have been playing much better as of late. They have won two of their last three games and last night faced the Boston Bruins. After a scoreless first period, the Bruins scored just 1:39 into the second, and then again before the period ended on a Jake DeBrusk Goal. In the third, Pavel Zacha had his second point of the game, as he scored on the power play to make it 3-0. Jeremy Swayman stopped all 26 shots he faced on the way to a shutout victory as the Sharks fell 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Devils are 11-9-1 on the year. They come into the game as winners of three straight as well. Last time out, they faced the Flyers. the Devils scored just 3:10 into the game and would add another goal in the first on Jack Hughes's eighth goal of the year. In the second, the Flyers would get one back on the power play, but to start the third, Tyler Toffoli would make it 3-1 on a power play goal. With five minutes left in the game, the Flyers scored, and then tied it up with 51 seconds left with a power play goal. It would take just 28 seconds in overtime as Luke Hughes scored for a Devils 4-3 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Devils Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+138)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (-166)

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread

The Sharks enter the game as the worst-scoring team in the NHL this year. They are scoring just 1.57 goals per game this year. Tomas Hertl is the leader of the offensive unit this year. Hertl is the only player this year with more than ten points and leads the team in both points and assists on the year. He is coming into the game with four goals and 12 assists, giving him 16 points.

Meanwhile, Fabian Zetterlund and Mike Hoffman lead the team in goals this year. Zetterlund comes into the game second on the team in points on the year, with six goals and three assists for those nine points. Hoffman has six goals and two assists on the year, giving him eight points.

Tied for third on the team in points is William Eklund, who is the leader in goals on the power play this year. He has four goals overall and four assists, with three goals and one assist coming on the power play. Meanwhile, Anthony Duclair and Philip Zadina are coming into the game with three goals and two assists on the year. Giving them each five points.

The power play is where the Sharks get a lot of their goals. Overall, 12 of their 36 goals come on the power play this year. They rank 20th in the NHL in conversion rate, sitting at 18.2 percent on the year. The Sharks have struggled on the penalty kill though, sitting 29th in the NHL at a 73.2 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Kaapo Kahkonen in the goal today. He is 2-6-0 on the year with a 4.12 goal-against average and a .889 save percentage. Last time out he rebounded from a bad start. Against Seattle, he allowed four goals on 17 shots in the first period but then rebounded against the Canucks to save 30 of 33 shots to win the game.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread

The Devils have been led this year in goals by Tyler Toffoli. He comes into the game with 12 goals to lead the team. He also has nine assists, which gives him 21 points, good for third on the team. On the power play, he also is tied for the team lead in power play goals, coming in with four goals and four assists when man up this year. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes leads the team in points and assists this year. He has eight goals this year with 21 assists, good for 29 points. On the power play, he has three goals and 11 assists. The leader in power play points is Jesper Bratt, who is also second on the team in points overall. He comes into the game with eight goals as well, plus 17 assists for 25 points. On the power play, he has scored four times and has 12 assists.

The Devils also get a lot of production from blue-line players. Dougie Hamilton comes into the game with five goals and 11 assists this year, good for 16 points. He has four of those goals and four assists om the power play this year. Meanwhile, Luke Hughes comes in with three goals and 11 assists this year. He has two goals and five assists on the power play.

The Devils sit fifth in the NHL in goals scored this year at 3.62 per game. They are by far the best team in the NHL on the power play. The Devils have 26 power-play goals this year with a 35.6 percent conversion rate. The Devils have not been as good on the penalty kill though, sitting 24th in the NHL.

It is expected to be Vitek Vanecek in goals for the Devils tonight. He is 8-5-0 on the year with a 3.49 goals against average and a .879 save percentage. Last time out, he allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled from the game. It was the third time in four games he had allowed four goals in a game.

Do not expect the Sharks to get shut out again tonight. The Devil's defense is not good enough to do that. Still, the Sharks are not good on offense. They do not move the puck well, and give up too many turnovers. Turnovers will turn into points for the Devils, who are great in the transition game. Expect Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes to both have huge nights as the Devils easily cover in this one.

Final Sharks-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (-166)