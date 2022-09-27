‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star

CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.

Jimmy Butler’s incredulous statement that the Sixers chose Tobias Harris over him that offseason certainly didn’t help, even if that narrative is not totally accurate. During last season, though, Harris discovered a part of his game that could make allow him to shine in the 2022-23 season: an increased reliance on catch-and-shoot triples.

“Last season, at the beginning of the year, it was tough for me ‘cause at one point I was shooting, like, 29 percent from three, which is not to my standard,” Tobias Harris said during the Sixers’ 2022 media day. “After the all-star break, it was above 40 percent. Really going into the offseason just figuring out ways to follow up from that.”

“The biggest adjustment was letting it fly and not worrying about the result,” Harris continued. “Shooting it quicker and shooting from different spots and letting it go. So, I do look to let them go even more this year in different situations on the floor. I just think it opens up the floor for everyone else.

Indeed, Tobias Harris shot an even 40.0 percent from behind the arc following the All-Star break after shooting 34.5 percent before it. He benefited tremendously from Harden’s playmaking and ability to bend defenses away from the arc. As he taps into his new mindset and generates more chemistry with Harden, Harris could have a very strong season of deep-range shooting.

Shooting from deep has been a key part of Harris’ game for the better part of his NBA career. A career 36.7 percent shooter from deep, the issue has usually been Harris’ volume from deep rather than his efficiency. His preference to put the ball on the ground and hit pull-up shots can often do him and the offense a disservice. If he leans more into 3-pointers that come off the coach and not the dribble, he could help elevate the offense.

“It was an adjustment for me because it’s the first time in my career that I’ve been in those positions as a catch-and-shoot player off the ball,” Tobias Harris said. “But after a couple of games, once I made a few adjustments…it all came together for me.” Harris controlling the ball less is good for the Sixers, who have a trio of stars to use as the focal points. It may not be what he has been accustomed to in the NBA but it’s a sacrifice that he sounds willing to make and would benefit Philadelphia.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers also explained why Harris’ willingness to adapt was so beneficial. He was very complimentary of Harris’ mindset when Harden came aboard, explaining that he showed leadership by buying into what the team was shifting toward.

Doc Rivers describes Tobias Harris' mindset last year after the acquisition of James Harden as "I'm gonna buy in. I'm gonna be a star in my role. I'm gonna teach all the other players you have to make some sacrifices if you want to win." "Now he has to do it again," Doc says. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 26, 2022

Tobias Harris’ strong showing in the playoffs was one of the few positives from last season’s playoffs. His hard-nosed mentality is not at all a thing of the past, either. “I always said [that] the better we are defensively, the better team we are offensively,” he said. This is certainly music to the ears of Embiid, who veered off of a reporter’s question about the offense to talk about how good he wants the Sixers’ defense to be.

With Tyrese Maxey potentially taking another step forward as a ball-handler and offensive leader this season, Tobias Harris may have to adjust again. But his willingness to adapt on the fly last season shows that it won’t be an issue.