Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley caused a little bit of controversy recently when he proclaimed that he isn't scared of anyone on the Toronto Raptors roster. Beverley clarified that he meant no disrespect, but that the Raptors just didn't have that toughness factor. The veteran guard certainly is not one to hold back, and sure enough, he had another response to his initial comments on the Raptors following the Sixers 1114-107 win against Toronto.

Like I said. No dogs @PatBevPod — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 29, 2023

Patrick Beverley played 17 minutes for the Sixers off the bench in the win against the Raptors and he finished with two points, five rebounds and two assists. Beverley's contributions on the court go beyond the stat sheet though as he's always been a fiery defensive player and a key locker room leader.

The Sixers signed Beverley as a free agent this past offseason. He had been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2022-23 season but was traded at the trade deadline to the Orlando Magic. The Magic bought out his contract and he finished the season with the Chicago Bulls.

In 22 games for the Bulls last season, Beverley started every one of those games and played a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 5.8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 39.5 percent shooting from the field, 30.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 53.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

With the status of All-Star guard James Harden uncertain this season, Beverley is in line for a big role with the Sixers.