Tyrese Maxey is viewed as the best young piece the Philadelphia 76ers have, with many wanting to acquire him in a trade in recent years as the team added players around Joel Embiid, but it seems as if the 76ers are keeping him as a building block, and Tobias Harris believes he will take another leap this year.

“I think he's an All-Star,” Tobias Harris said, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “I think he's going to show people his playmaking ability as well. I think he's such a great shot-maker and somebody who makes tough shots. It's impressive, especially with the threes he makes off the bounce, and to be able to shoot it at a high clip. I think we're going to see a big leap for him this year.”

The 76ers have some uncertainty going into this season. James Harden has reported to training camp, but he requested a trade this offseason, and has made it known that his desired destination is the Los Angeles Clippers. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicated that there is still an expectation that James Harden will be traded, and that the Clippers are the only bidder.

If Harden is on the way out, Tyrese Maxey taking a big leap into being an All-Star this season would be huge. It would fill part of the void that is left by Harden's departure, and it could convince Joel Embiid to stick around and feel like he could win with in Philadelphia. Only time will tell if Harris is right.